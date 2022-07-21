Trump’s lawyer called New York Attorney General Letitia James ‘that black b*tch’, lawsuit says

One of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers once called the New York Attorney General “that black b****” and sang rap songs with the N-word in the office, a lawsuit alleges.

A black former legal assistant who worked for New Jersey-based attorney Alina Habba claims she made a series of racist comments over the years and started singing sexually explicit songs with the N-word at the office.

And at one point, Na’syia Drayton claims, Habba angrily exclaimed, “I hate that black bastard” after he suffered a legal defeat in April against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Plaintiff Na’syia Drayton was appalled at the racist comments about Attorney General Letitia James and was surprised that her supervisor felt comfortable and entitled to make such statements in the workplace, in her presence,” the lawsuit said Tuesday in New Jersey Superior Court.

It reportedly came after New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur F Engoron ruled that Trump would be detained in contempt of court and forced to pay a $10,000 fine for every day he failed to file financial records. handed over to the New York Attorney General’s office.

That daily fine eventually rose to $110,000 before being revoked last month.

Habba is now set to represent the former president and the Trump Organization in a trial next week to prove he ordered guards to attack protesters outside his Manhattan offices.

She has previously spoken out against Letitia James and her investigation into the Trump organization, saying she “better have a good justification for her investigation.”

Alina Habba, who represents former President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization in New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the organization’s finances, is said to have once called the black attorney general “that black bastard.” .

The allegation came in a lawsuit depicted Na’syia Drayton, a former legal assistant, is filing against Habba, for racially and sexually inappropriate behavior

According to the lawsuit filed in Middlesex County, Drayton was a legal assistant and the only black employee at Habba Madaio and Associates, a small law firm based in Bedminster — near Trump’s golf course.

She started working with Habba at her previous company, the suit says, but was let go amid the onset of the COVID pandemic.

However, after Habba left to start her own law firm, the lawsuit said, she hired Drayton as a legal assistant in November 2021.

At first, the suit claims that everything went well at the office.

But soon Habba and her new partner, Michael Madaio, would be blasting hip-hop music for court appearances, singing along to raunchy songs that regularly use the N-word.

On Jan. 26, the suit says, Habba and Madaio “played several songs in the office and sang loudly with sexually explicit lyrics” that Drayton said were “both racially abusive and sexually inappropriate within the office environment.”

Those songs included DMX’s Ruff Ryders Anthem, Kanye West and Jay Z’s N***** in Paris and Lil Wayne’s Rich Ass F***.

On at least one occasion, the lawsuit alleges, Habba and the other employees would call her out as they sang — suggesting they were singing to her.

Every time Habba sang the N-word, the lawsuit alleges, Drayton felt “humiliated and violated,” and songs “depicting women as objects of male sexual satisfaction” left her feeling “humiliated, embarrassed and uncomfortable in the office.” .

The lawsuit filed in New Jersey’s Superior Court alleges that Habba would regularly play music with sexually explicit lyrics that repeatedly use the N-word in the office (pictured)

But the lawsuit suggests the turning point really came after Habba called James “that black bastard.”

After that, the lawsuit says, Drayton started having panic attacks at work and soon began to socially withdraw from the company, spending more time at home.

When Habba noticed her change in behavior, the lawsuit says, she confronted Drayton and suggested that if Drayton was no longer involved, she should fire her.

Drayton then said she just didn’t do much in the office because it was too cold.

However, as the days went by, the suit said she thought nothing would change until she spoke out. So on June 9, Drayton sent her bosses an email titled “Work environment feels uncomfortable.”

In it, she wrote that the songs and Habba’s alleged statement about James.

“At that point, I felt like you had a hatred for African-American people, especially women,” Drayton wrote in the email, a copy of which was attached to the lawsuit.

She also wrote that it reminded her of another interaction she’d had with Habba years earlier, in which she suggested Drayton order the fried chicken meal at a staff lunch because it was good and because “you people love fried chicken.”

Soon, the lawsuit says, Drayton was called into the office to meet with Habba and Madaio without the company’s director of human resources being available.

During that meeting, the lawsuit alleges, Habba “criticized and attacked the complainant for being belligerent, hypersensitive and ungrateful.”

She claimed she couldn’t be racist because “I’m a f****** minority myself.

“I’m not white,” Habba is said to have told Drayton. “I used to be bullied because I’m Arab.”

On June 14, Drayton tendered her resignation.

She now claims she suffered loss of income, humiliation, mental anguish, emotional pain and suffering as a result of Habba’s actions – and is suing for late payment, prepayment and punitive damages.

But Habba has rejected the claims, telling the… Daily Beast: “Na’syia is someone we love and care about, who we’ve had for years.

‘Na’syia had never complained to anyone until she decided to stop and ask for an exorbitant amount in return.

“I am disappointed with this lawsuit and the allegations, which are simply not true.”

Habba has become a lawyer for Trump amid James’ investigation into his finances

She now plans to represent the former president and the Trump Organization next week in a trial to prove he ordered guards to attack protesters outside his Manhattan offices.

Habba is now set to represent Trump as he testifies in the New York State investigation into his family’s real estate business.

She had previously tried to overturn the decision, but last month the appeals court dismissed the appeal because “it does not directly involve a substantial constitutional issue.”

James investigates whether the Trump organization misled lenders and tax authorities by driving up real estate values ​​to get better loan terms and lowering those values ​​to save on taxes.

The Trumps had argued that witnesses would violate their constitutional rights because their words could be used against them in a related criminal investigation led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly denied doing anything.

He also called James’ research a politically motivated witch hunt and James a racist.

Earlier this month, James suggested she will use her office to gather new information about the January 6 uprising

She tweeted last week that the revelations from the January 6 commission hearing were “disturbing” and said it is her “duty to investigate allegations of fraud or possible misconduct”

Meanwhile, James jumped on “troubling” revelations from the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier this month, suggesting she will use her office to obtain new information about the uprising.

“The new details revealed tonight regarding January 6 are disturbing,” the AG tweeted last week.

“It is my duty to investigate allegations of fraud or possible misconduct in New York. This incident is no exception,” she said.

Her tweet did not specify which “incident” she was referring to.

But the panel had released new information about the extent of the Trump camp’s fundraising efforts, coupled with the president’s electoral fraud claims, which former campaign and administration officials repeatedly undermined in their own testimony.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr called them “bulls****.”

The panel said its investigators found that Trump had raised $250 million for his election defense fund, but only a small portion went to actually fighting to file election claims in court.