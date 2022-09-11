Trump’s former WH lawyer Ty Cobb says ex-president is in ‘serious legal water’ over January 6

<!–

Former White House attorney Ty Cobb says his longtime boss and former President Donald Trump could be in trouble and may not even be able to make it to the Oval Office for a third time.

Cobb, talking to CBS Newssaid that while the odds of him being indicted are “very high,” Trump is more likely to be indicted for his connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot than anything the DOJ is currently investigating.

The Justice Department is currently investigating classified documents collected by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate.

Cobb said, “I think the president is in serious legal water, not so much because of the search, but because of the obstructive activity he took in connection with the January 6 proceedings.”

He specifically quoted the president’s “attempts to meddle in the election count in Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and perhaps Michigan.” That was the first time in American history that a president tried unconstitutionally to remain in power illegally.”

However, Cobb does not believe the investigation into Mar-a-Lago documents poses a threat to Trump.

The former attorney was willing to criticize his former boss, saying Trump is “a deeply wounded narcissist” and “doesn’t believe he lost to Joe Biden in 2020.”

Cobb added: “He is often unable to act other than in his perceived self-interest or revenge. I think those are the two compelling instincts that guide his actions.”

He didn’t hide what he felt Trump was doing, saying the former president violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution by providing “assistance and comfort and doing nothing for three hours regarding what happened” in the Capitol.

Cobb says a joint statement by both houses of Congress on those grounds could block Trump from a run in 2024.

He also felt that what Trump did to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the election results was “criminal.”

“Meddling with Pence and saying Mike deserves this when people yell ‘Kill Pence’ is outrageous,” Cobb added.

A former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the State of Maryland, Cobb served on the White House legal team from July 2017 to May 2018 before retiring.

He has said in the past that although he served and defended Trump during the Mueller investigation, he did not think the probe was a “witch hunt,” as Trump often calls it, and said that Robert Mueller is “an American hero.”

Trump has not yet commented through official channels or on TRUTH Social about Cobb’s statements.