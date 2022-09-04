Trump’s claim that FBI took secret dossier on Macron during raid has set tongues wagging

Questions swirl through the gilded corridors of the Elysée Palace. What did President Emmanuel Macron actually do behind the heavy doors of his private salon – while his wife Brigitte was away?

After all, French presidents are known as boudoir hoppers. On the night Princess Diana died in Paris, for example, Jacques Chirac was nowhere to be found. It was eventually discovered that he was sleeping with Italian movie star Claudia Cardinale, rather than his wife.

We can thank Donald Trump for the fresh rumors about Macron. The former US president claims he is on a whopper of a sexual scandal involving his former French counterpart.

On August 8, the FBI raided Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, seizing boxes of classified documents as part of a criminal investigation into his alleged mishandling of top-secret material.

By now, almost everyone knows that Macron, 44, met his wife Brigitte, 69, when he was a 15-year-old schoolboy and they met his 39-year-old teacher, a married mother of three.

One of the files is labeled in Paris as – ooh la la! — the ‘Macron genealogy file’. The mysterious dossier, “Item 1a,” was temptingly listed by the FBI as “info re: President of France.”

While the true contents remain secret, the internet is inevitably ablaze with rumours, and ghosts are said to haunt on both sides of the Atlantic.

And Trump has long displayed a strange fascination with Macron’s sex life, reportedly boasting privately about knowing every supposedly lecherous detail. According to Rolling Stone magazine, Trump liked to say that Macron was ‘naughty’ – and that ‘[not] a lot of people know it’.

Last night, a Macron ally in Paris told me: ‘All French presidents have their sexual peccadillos and details are always leaking out.

“Efforts are underway to find out what the Macron Sex File contains – and it’s only a matter of time.”

Openly gay, the smoldering and chiseled Mathieu Gallet (pictured) was a prominent figure in the French media and was known to have met Macron at various functions

By now, almost everyone knows that Macron, 44, met his wife Brigitte, 69, when he was a 15-year-old schoolboy and they met his 39-year-old teacher, a married mother of three.

But that’s just the beginning of the frowning allegations about Macron’s private life.

While campaigning for president in 2017, Macron was forced to deny being part of a ‘wealthy gay lobby’, denying the suggestion that he was having a passionate affair with Mathieu Gallet, the then 40-year-old Radio boss. France.

Openly gay, the smoldering and chiseled Gallet was a prominent figure in the French media and was known to have met Macron at various functions.

Online rumors started to mushroom and Macron was forced to declare: ‘They say I have a double life with Mathieu Gallet. . . but it can’t be me.’

He repeated at another meeting, “I am who I am – I’ve never had anything to hide. I hear people say I have a secret life or something. It’s no fun for Brigitte, because I share all my days and nights with her and she asks me how I do it.’

A year later, the Parisian rumor mill, always irritable, had turned itself into a freshly spinning dynamo of gossip.

Macron, they claimed, was now sleeping with his former security official and later deputy chief of staff, Alexandre Benalla. What else could explain the lenient treatment of the president and the continued employment of Benalla after he was filmed beating up a French national?

Rumored to be in Paris, Macron slept with his former security official and later deputy chief of staff, Alexandre Benalla

On May 1, 2018 – a day when protests often take place – Benalla was eager to observe the events together with the gendarmes. But he was on his day off, so he had asked permission from his boss, Macron’s chief of staff, to do so.

However, on the day he was filmed wearing a riot helmet, visor and an orange armband with the word “police” on it.

This was illegal: he was not meant to be an official part of the security effort and impersonating an officer is a serious offence.

But Benalla went one step further. The excitement of dressing up took over and he began to assault the protesters.

A bystander filmed him “arresting” a woman and dragging her by the neck from a crowd. Benalla later grabbed a man on the sidewalk and hit him on the head on the way.

When the scandal erupted in July 2018, Macron was left behind, having to clumsily explain why Benalla still had a job, but even retained security clearance for the National Assembly, the use of a chauffeur-driven car and even a government apartment.

Benalla was fired too late – but what had Macron taken so long? Soon people filled the holes themselves. The president had to release a bizarre statement saying that Benalla “was never my lover.”

He added, perhaps unnecessarily, that Benalla also “never had the nuclear codes.”

A source from the opposition socialist party told the Mail: “Macron denied something that no one of any interest was interested in. The charge was that he took care of Benalla because he was one of his favorite employees, and this seemed like extreme arrogance. ‘

Benalla eventually received a nominal jail term for his May Day antics.

Former US president claims he is on a whopper of a sexual scandal involving his former French counterpart

In an interview with Tetu, France’s leading LGBT magazine, in February 2017, Macron said: ‘If I had been gay, I would say it and live it. Two things are detestable about the allusions: to say that it is not possible for a man living with an older woman to be anything but homosexual, and to imply that someone is a misogynistic secret gigolo. It’s all homophobia.’

Brigitte herself complained about receiving an anonymous phone call in 2017, when a male voice said her husband “saw another man.” Despite strenuous efforts by the French secret services, the caller was never identified.

And Brigitte is no stranger to toxic rumors about herself, either.

Far-right journalists have repeatedly spread the fiction that she was born as a man, Jean-Michel Trogneux, in April 1953. Trogneux would undergo sex reassignment surgery in the early 1980s. Platforms linked to Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party, anti-vaxxers and the anti-government movement Yellow Vests have spread the false claims.

Le Figaro was one of several respected news outlets denouncing the attack on her as “false transphobic information” based on “absurd rumours.”

But even such an outrageous lie was followed in the footsteps of the French public, so accustomed they are to lustful rumors about their leaders. Why are so many French people quick to believe the gossip? Part of the answer certainly lies in the antics of many of Macron’s Priapic predecessors.

Brigitte herself complained about receiving an anonymous phone call in 2017, when a male voice said her husband ‘saw another man’

France’s healthy tradition of state-sponsored sexual excesses dates back centuries.

In 1899, Felix Faure completed his presidential term by dropping dead while chatting with a much younger mistress on a chaise lounge of the Elysee. Nearly a century later, President Francois Mitterrand carried the torch and maintained a mistress and daughter at the expense of the state.

Jacques Chirac, meanwhile, was nicknamed “Mr. Three Minutes, Shower Included” after numerous trips to his mistresses in official convoys during working hours.

Nicolas Sarkozy continued the tradition by chasing several women, before divorcing in office and then marrying former supermodel Carla Bruni, an old flame of Mick Jagger.

Finally, the stout socialist Francois Hollande also had a revolving door on the Elysee. He was seen jumping on the back of a moped to attend an early morning rendezvous with nubile actress Julie Gayet.

Paparazzi photos of Hollande darting to his love nest around the corner from the Elysee were too much for his live-in girlfriend, Valerie Trierweiler, to bear. The Paris Match political correspondent reported to the hospital shortly afterwards.

No wonder scandal seekers expect the same from Macron. So what’s the truth about the man his critics called a “petit Napoleon” for his dominant style?

Informed observers sometimes compare him to a ‘Not Tonight, Josephine’ type – almost asexual, after Bonaparte’s own model.

An old friend who has known the president since he was a schoolboy says, “He doesn’t have much to worry about. In any case, he has always been a boring good-natured man since the beginning of his affair with Brigitte. He’s calmed down a lot so a little extra spice would appeal to people – especially the young ones. Good luck to him – he has nothing to be ashamed of, and he certainly isn’t afraid of Donald Trump.”

Macron has often complained about Russian agents working for Vladimir Putin attacking him through cyberspace. “They are the ones who start the rumors and then spread them using bot farms,” ​​said another Macron employee.

“Spreading disinformation is a perfect tool for political opponents who want to discredit someone. It may well be that agents working for Trump were simply collecting misinformation that they could google online.”

That could well be true.

Whatever it says in file ‘1a’, the sharpest of his critics would say his only true love was himself. Perhaps the most intense extramarital affair Macron has ever had. . . is with the mirror.