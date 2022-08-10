Trump’s campaign-esque video starts talking in 2024, but there’s a story of history

A campaign-style video that former President Donald J. Trump posted to his social media site this week has sparked fact-checks and another round of speculation about whether he’s about to announce a third White House bid.

The backstory is a little more complicated.

The nearly four-minute, highly-produced video leaves viewers with a sense of anticipation, which was probably due to its design: the footage was used to help introduce mr. Trump before his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend in Dallas.

The video was compiled by employees of Mr Trump’s Save America political action committee and took on a life of its own when the former president posted it to Truth Social after midnight on Tuesday. A few hours earlier, the FBI had searched his Florida home.