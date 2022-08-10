Trump’s campaign-esque video starts talking in 2024, but there’s a story of history
A campaign-style video that former President Donald J. Trump posted to his social media site this week has sparked fact-checks and another round of speculation about whether he’s about to announce a third White House bid.
The backstory is a little more complicated.
The nearly four-minute, highly-produced video leaves viewers with a sense of anticipation, which was probably due to its design: the footage was used to help introduce mr. Trump before his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference last weekend in Dallas.
The video was compiled by employees of Mr Trump’s Save America political action committee and took on a life of its own when the former president posted it to Truth Social after midnight on Tuesday. A few hours earlier, the FBI had searched his Florida home.
The video, based primarily on footage from a rally Trump held in Alaska last month, features his America-in-decay message that has largely become standard in his speeches and rallies. That portion of his speeches results in him both criticizing the current administration and positioning Mr. Trump — an increasingly likely presidential candidate — as one who can bring the rescue.
The video’s release also came in the wake of a mid-term campaign dominated by Mr. Trump’s efforts to oust Republicans who crossed him, in which an embrace of his election lies has become a litmus test in a number of US primaries. GOP.
As to when Mr. Trump could announce a 2024 campaign, there is a new disagreement in his inner circle about when he should. While some of his team have been waiting for him to fly to Mar-a-Lago this week and begin his bid in the wake of the FBI search, others see recent legal developments as reason to wait.
Mr. Trump has considered an early announcement, at least in part to deter other leading Republican challengers.
But the FBI’s search resulted in uniting the party behind him. Fox News, which hadn’t interviewed Mr Trump in months, has covered the search extensively, and Florida Chief of Staff Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence — both seen as potential rivals in 2024 — each offered supportive statements from the president. .
As with anything Trump related, the only surefire answer is to wait and see.
For now, though, it’s already looking like a busy week for the former president: the FBI has searched his home; a federal appeals court upheld a request to turn over its federal income tax returns to Congress; and on Wednesday he invoked the Fifth Amendment in response to questions from the New York Attorney General during a scheduled statement.