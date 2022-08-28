Trump’s 2024 support among his voter base is higher than Biden’s, new poll suggests

<!–

A new poll released Sunday shows that Donald Trump has more grassroots support going into the 2024 election cycle than President Joe Biden among Democrats.

It also suggests that inflation and the state of the economy remain the top concerns for voters who will decide which party will control Congress for the second half of Biden’s term less than three months before the November midterm elections.

More than 50 percent on the sides of the aisle also rated the other party as “too extreme” in a sign of the perpetually chilling political climate.

Voters on the left polled by USA Today and Ipsos are still unenthusiastic about the 79-year-old commander in chief — despite a recent increase in his job approval numbers.

Trump, on the other hand, has seen a slight increase in support since the FBI raided his property in Mar-a-Lago in search of classified documents.

When they were just given the two options, 59 percent of Republican voters said they would back the ex-president for another term, while 41 percent said “it’s time for change within the Republican Party.”

Forty-four percent of Democrats who asked the same about Biden said he “should be the Democratic nominee for president by 2024 and deserve reelection.”

A 56 percent majority called for new leadership.

That’s despite the fact that most left-wing voters express positive views on the president, with more than 8 in 10 calling him a skilled operator and believing he is “focused on bringing the country together” and “fighting for the people he represents’.

Ninety percent of Republicans said Trump is “willing to use whatever means available to get things done.”

More than 85 percent also said that, like Biden, he “fights for the people he represents” and against “shake up companies and uproot culture.”

It’s because both Biden and his party are enjoying a new wave of support. Outrage over right-wing attacks on abortion rights has revived left-wing campaigns where they previously faced greater opportunities.

A CBS News poll also released Sunday shows Biden’s support is up three points, from 43 percent in July to 45 percent now. His disapproval rating dropped by the same margin — but he remains submerged at 55 percent.

But only 11 percent of respondents to the Ipsos survey said abortion rights are the most important issue facing the country right now.

A large number of voters – 46 percent – said “inflation or rising costs” were their main concern.

Increasing gun violence was a distant second with just over a quarter of respondents calling it the top issue.

According to the most recently available data, inflation rose by 8.5 percent in July. That’s a slight drop from 9.1 percent in June, but remains within a range not seen since the 1980s.

Democrats saw some political relief in recent weeks as gas prices began to fall from their all-time high of $5 a gallon.

At about $3.85 today, the national average cost is still about 70 cents more than around this time last year.

Trump has also seen his support grow following the FBI’s unannounced search for Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Even Republicans skeptical of Trump have banded together to demand at least transparency and at most accountability from Justice Department officials who approved the unprecedented operation.

A New York Times poll of GOP voters in early July found that only 49 percent wanted the ex-president to mount a third campaign.

The first investigation after the raid, released by Morning consultationsaw Trump support rise to 58 percent by 2024.

That same poll had him 54 percent support in July.

Trump last week slammed the claims that his poll numbers benefited from the raid on a statement on his Truth Social app. The ex-president specifically targeted comedian Bill Maher, who discussed Trump’s support on his show.

“He said I was lucky to have my house broken into because it was good for my polls. Wrong, it was an attack on freedom, and very bad for our country, which is incredibly angry right now… And no, I led and led everyone in the POLLS – A LOT!!!’ wrote the former president.