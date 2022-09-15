Trump’s $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social is at risk of crumbling its $1 billion funding deal next week.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was negotiated by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, will meet a crucial September 20 deadline.

On that date, those investors could technically walk away — according to experts the Times spoke with — because a promised merger fell through.

The $1 billion financing arrangement is known as a PIPE – a private investment in public stock – and would be given to Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, once it merges with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Digital World is a shell company, special purpose acquisition company or SPAC.

A SPAC is listed on the stock exchange for the purpose of acquiring a private limited company.

The social media company behind former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social threatens to crumble its $1 billion financing deal next week

The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which had been negotiated by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, will meet a crucial September 20 deadline.

In this case, Digital World raised about $300 million in an IPO last September.

Then the $1 billion in PIPE funding would flow to Truth Social “on completion of their business combination,” the companies said in a December press release.

$1 billion sends an important message to Big Tech that censorship and political discrimination must end. America is ready for TRUTH Social, a platform that will not discriminate based on political ideology,” Trump said in the press release. “As our balance sheet expands, TMTG will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech.”

In the nine months since, the companies attracted the attention of federal investigators looking into alleged inappropriate communications between Trump Media and Digital World ahead of the SPAC’s public offering and unusual trade before the merger was announced.

Last week, Digital World came close to liquidating the $300 million it had raised, as 65 percent of shareholders did not agree to a one-year extension to work out the merger.

Now that deadline has been pushed back three months — but that’s just to get shareholders to agree to the one-year extension.

In the meantime, the $1 billion in hedge fund funding could go bust as investors can walk out penalty-free if the September 20 deadline passes and no merger is completed.

“Once the PIPE termination date has passed, the investors are no longer contractually obligated to participate,” Kristi Marvin, the founder of SPACInsider, told The Times.

Investors whom The Times spoke to, who declined to be identified, expressed ambivalence about the deal’s survival.

One person, the newspaper reported, replied with a shrug of the shoulders emoji.

The $1 billion would never go into Truth Social until the merger was complete, meaning the near-term financial health of the Trump-backed social media company is at stake.

The Times reported that Truth Social has raised $37 million from unnamed investors, including $15 million this year, but it’s unclear how much of that money remains.

Representatives from Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World did not immediately respond to requests for comment.