Trump would ‘fire tens of thousands of civil servants’ if he runs and wins in 2024

Donald Trump has plans to purge the so-called “deep state” beyond what any president has done, if he runs for president and wins it in 2024 and could land as many as 50,000 government employees on the chopping block.

The former president, if re-elected, would resign with a plan now being drawn up to “drain the swamp” and remove tens of thousands of officials from typically apolitical roles, an Axios said. report.

He would clear out the Pentagon’s mid-level staff, the Department of Justice, the State Department, and beyond, and bring in thoroughly vetted candidates found to be more closely aligned with his “America First” agenda.

After interviews with more than a dozen Trump world insiders, the outlet’s investigation revealed that Trump plans to use an executive order called “Schedule F,” which he issued in October 2020 and Biden later retracted.

The order would reclassify tens of thousands of officials deemed to have some influence over policy as “Schedule F” employees, depriving them of employment protections.

New presidents typically replace about 4,000 political appointees to align agencies with their new agenda, but among them is a mass of federal workers who have strong labor protections and typically continue to fulfill their roles from one government to another.

The Trump official who came up with the Schedule F order said it could apply to as many as 50,000 of the roughly two million federal employees. Other Trump allies say the figure won’t be nearly as high, because firing a smaller segment of anti-Trump “bad apples” would be enough to trigger “behavior change.”

By doing so, middle-level officials could lose any sense of job stability and set a new precedent, forcing future new presidents to seek and install their own loyalists throughout the bureaucracy.

Russ Vought, the former head of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, is reportedly working on plans to make the security clearance process less onerous so that more government officials can become political appointees.

“We deliberately bring in the strongest and bravest fighters with the know-how and credibility to destroy the deep state,” Vought told Axios.

While Trump and many of his former top aides and allies are no longer talking to each other, the former president relies on a close-knit cadre of still-trusted former advisers who work with conservative organizations to align talent. It is also thought that for top jobs, Trump will only bring in those who most actively supported his claims of voter fraud in 2020.

Jeffrey Clark, a controversial attorney who advocated a plan to challenge the election results and is now in the crosshairs of the Jan. 6 commission and the FBI, is said to be lining up for the attorney general.

Sources close to the former president said Ric Grenell has a good chance of being nominated for Secretary of State. As acting director of national intelligence, Grenell was one of Trump’s favorite officials by the end as he worked to release material from the Trump-Russia investigation. Grenell, who is now working on Newsmax, said to the network earlier this year: “I won’t stop until we sue [Trump’s former FBI director] Jim Comey.’

Kash Patel, acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller’s chief of staff at the time of the Capitol attack, would likely be considered for a top national security job at the White House. If he gets Senate confirmation, Trump allies say he could even be named a CIA or FBI director.

Patel was a key author behind former Rep. Devin Nunes in which he accused the Justice Department and the FBI of abusing surveillance laws in a politically motivated attempt to take down Trump.

Former Trump officials who are still in his job and working to develop personnel, policy and legal plans for a possible future presidency include Vought, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Stephen Miller, Ed Corrigan, Wesley Denton, Brooke Rollins, James Sherk, Andrew Kloster and Troup Hemenway.

Others staying close and considered for new White House roles include Dan Scavino, John McEntee, Richard Grenell, Kash Patel, Robert O’Brien, David Bernhardt, John Ratcliffe, Peter Navarro and Pam Bondi.