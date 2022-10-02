National Archives: Trump White House doctors STILL missing nearly two months after FBI Mar-a-Lago raid

<!–

The National Archives said Friday that some records from Donald Trump’s White House are still not in its possession

“The National Archives has confirmed to the Oversight Committee that they still have not received all presidential records from the Trump White House,” Acting Archivist Debra Steidel Wall said.

Wall said the Department of Justice (DOJ) would be consulted on whether to initiate an action to recover records illegally removed by White House officials. Further details on what actions could be taken remain unclear, but the DoJ’s warning raises the specter of another potential raid at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago country club in West Palm Beach.

Steidel Wall suggested that the Trump administration ran afoul of the Presidential Records Act by using ‘electronic message accounts that were not copied or forwarded to their official electronic message accounts.’

It comes nearly two months after the FBI’s unannounced search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion sparked a firestorm of outrage from the right, with the vast majority of Republicans calling it a political move.

Wall would not say whether Trump himself was still illegally clinging to records, citing the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents.

The Friday letter, which DailyMail.com received Sunday morning, was in response to a request from the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY).

"Presidential records are the property of the American people, and it is outrageous that these records remain unreported for 20 months after former President Trump left office," Maloney told DailyMail.com in an emailed statement.

‘Former President Trump and his senior staff have shown a complete disregard for the rule of law and our national security by failing to return presidential records as required by law.’

She vowed to ‘continue to do everything in my power to ensure that all presidential records from the Trump White House are returned to the custody of the government and to ensure that these abuses never happen again.’

Regarding the lack of communication from Trump aides, Wall’s letter referenced the DOJ’s efforts to recover official messages sent through a “personal email account” of former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

Navarro is currently facing trial for contempt of Congress charges stemming from his refusal to comply with a Jan. 6 subpoena from the House Select Committee.

Wall responded to Maloney’s inquiry about whether Trump possessed any documents with a reference to the DOJ.

“Regarding the second question regarding whether former President Trump has resigned from all presidential posts, we respectfully refer you to the Department of Justice in light of its ongoing investigation,” the letter said.

DailyMail.com has contacted Trump’s spokesman for comment.

In a lawsuit filed last month, DOJ officials said the FBI recovered about four dozen empty folders with classification marks when agents raided Trump’s Florida resort.

43 of them were in Trump’s personal office, the suit states.

An earlier public release indicated that the FBI found 11 sets of top secret or classified documents during its Aug. 8 raid.

Trump himself has repeatedly lashed out publicly against the National Archives and DOJ investigation while denying any wrongdoing.

He told Fox News in a recent interview that he did not illegally remove any classified documents because he can declassify something “even by thinking about it.”

The former president has also lashed out at the agencies themselves, declaring at a recent meeting in Pennsylvania: ‘The FBI and the Department of Justice have become evil monsters, controlled by left-wing thugs, lawyers and the media who tell them what to do. ‘