Trump White House contacted Twitter demanding they take down Teigen post calling him a ‘p****’

Tuesday’s Twitter hearing on the suppression of Hunter Biden’s laptop took a sudden turn when a former corporate official told lawmakers the White House was contacting the company to remove a tweet in which Donald Trump wrote a “p **** a** b****’ was called. .’

Twitter’s “whistleblower,” Anika Collier Navaroli, told Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) that she understood the White House was reaching out after Chrissie Teigen, a model and outspoken Twitter user with nearly 13 million followers on the platform, insulted Trump.

Trump had referenced the model in his own 2019 tweet, where he tagged her musician husband, John Legend, and referred to his “foul-mouthed wife.” That prompted Teigen to respond online: “lol what ap**** a** b****” — in a comment, the official said the White House wanted to be removed.

Connelly referred notes of a conversation with Navaroli’s counsel, saying the White House almost immediately contacted its Twitter office “to demand that the tweet be removed,” according to the witness.

A “whistleblower” on Twitter testified that the White House was trying to get the company to remove a 2019 tweet by Chrissy Teigen calling then-President Donald Trump a “p**** a** b****.” It came during a hearing organized to highlight the suppression of a report on Hunter Biden’s laptop

“My supervisors let us know that we received something,” she testified of her work on Twitter’s security policy team.

“I remember hearing that we received a request from the White House to make sure we reviewed this tweet and they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed at the president,” she testified.

Then Connolly turned off. “I thought that was an inappropriate action by a government official, let alone the White House. But it wasn’t Joe Biden about his son’s laptop. It was Donald Trump because he didn’t like what Chrissie Teigen had to say about him, right?’

Yes, that’s right,” she replied. “My, my, my,” Connolly concluded.

Teigen has regularly pilloried Trump to her millions of followers

Rep. Gerry Connolly questioned a witness about what she testified was pressure from the White House under President Donald Trump to remove a tweet criticizing him

Teigen accused Trump of “tagging” her famous husband, singer John Legend, but not herself

Former Twitter contributor Anika Collier Navaroli is a “whistleblower” whom Democratic members referred to for her warnings about online threats on the platform ahead of the January 6 riot at the Capitol. She also testified about the White House’s attempt to remove the Teigen tweet

The testimony served to undermine a key goal of the Republican-led hearing: to show that Twitter used its vast reach to “suppress” the spread of a New York Post report on the contents of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop .

The hearing was titled, “Protecting Speech From Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part 1: Twitter’s Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Narrative.”

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and others cast the laptop story move, which former Twitter execs again said was a mistake, as a threat to free speech and as part of a plan whereby the government and big tech are involved to help Joe pray.

Navaroli is a “whistleblower” whom Democratic members referred to for her warnings about online threats on the platform ahead of the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

Another legislator, Florida Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost, managed to get Teigen’s precise tweet into the congressional record.

“Would you like me to give the direct quote?” the witness asked him, prompting him to say he would.

Excuse my language, this is a direct quote, but Chrissie Teigen referred to Donald Trump as a “p**** a** b****.”

“Okay, freedom of speech,” Frost replied.

Teigen responded to a snippet of the exchange on the platform on Tuesday, writing, “I…oh my god.”

The R-rated fireworks came during a hearing where former Twitter execs denied giving in to Biden campaign pressure but admitted wrongdoing, amid uncertainty at the time about the origins of the Hunter Biden laptop.

“The decisions here aren’t easy, and in hindsight it’s 20/20,” said Yoel Roth, who was forced to leave as Twitter’s former head of trust and security.

“It is not clear what the appropriate response would be to a suspected, but unconfirmed, cyberattack by another government during a presidential election.”

He said Twitter “made a mistake in this case because we wanted to avoid repeating the mistakes of 2016,” a reference to a Kremlin-backed hacking and election interference campaign.