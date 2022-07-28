Trump was in his element as he hosted the LIV Golf Pro-Am with Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau

Most of the opening group was already there by the time a column of buggies hurtled down the hill and settled behind a grandstand.

Bryson DeChambeau had been waiting on the first tee for several minutes. Dustin Johnson a few more.

It turns out that start times can be flexible when the course is yours. So, nearly 10 minutes late, Donald and Eric Trump climbed into view.

They were greeted only by the shutter of a few cameras – fans were left emptying stands and this pro-am became a low-key launch for an explosive partnership between Trump and the Saudi-backed LIV Gulf.

Still, the former president sniffed a PR opportunity.

“Make America Great Again” sparkled from his red cap as he greeted LIV chief Greg Norman and a high-five DJ.

“Wow,” he muttered as his son hit his opening drive toward the fairway. After his own tee shot flew into the New Jersey sky, Trump turned to the back of the small crowd, where daughter Ivanka and her husband – Jared Kushner – watched with their family. They were married in 2009 at this Bedminster estate.

“I’m glad that’s over,” Trump said before walking to his buggy. He was early this time.

The former president had forgotten that this was now a five-ball: Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairman of Newcastle United and governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund that financed this rebel alliance, was yet to begin.

It was no surprise that Trump chose to partner with DeChambeau and Johnson. They’ve played companions before, and they’re two of golf’s most talked-about defectors. After the PGA of America stripped this course of the 2022 PGA Championship—following the Capitol storming on Jan. 6—Trump’s partnership with LIV, a two-finger salute to the founding of golf, seemed almost inevitable.

However, the decision to place the former president alongside Al-Rumayyan was a curious one.

Yes, both Trump and LIV enjoy showing off their wealth and upset the apple cart. But there are less provocative ways to deal with sports washing allegations.

“I’ve known these people in Saudi Arabia for a long time and they’re friends of mine,” Trump said before the round. “They own huge percentages of many, many American companies and frankly, what they do for golf is so great, what they do for the players is so great. Salaries are going up considerably.’

That’s true – over the next three days, the field of 48 players will compete for a $25 million scholarship. Last place takes home $120,000.

“The PGA was not liked by many players for a long time,” he added. “Now they have an alternative and no one ever knew it was going to be such a gold rush.”

Trump appeared to enjoy the spotlight despite criticism from families of 9/11 victims

Trump will certainly benefit from the publicity as well. Even if simmering criticism of this venture could come to a boil this week, with families of 9/11 victims preparing for the event, which is taking place in the shadows of New York City.

“Well, unfortunately no one got to the bottom of 9/11,” Trump said. “They should have. As for the maniacs who have done terrible things to our city, our country and the world, so no one has really been there.”

Later, when he left the first tee, Trump even hinted that he would run for the White House one more time.

“You’re going to be so happy. We’ll let you know soon,” he said before asking where the reporter was from. “They just did a story about me, beautiful,” he said. “The first in five years. Front page, say I appreciate it.’

The fleet of buggies had clearer directions: The Trump chair was decorated with the presidential seal. His son’s bag had special stitching: ‘Trump 2024’.

Soon, the 76-year-old had slammed and picked up a birdie putt. Not that anyone was complaining. A gimmee is tame given Trump’s history on courses like this.

Caddies at Winged Foot are said to have nicknamed him ‘Pele’ due to his habit of kicking his ball back into play.

At Bedminster, his name is all over the badges of honor and on the front gates.

According to Rick Reilly’s book, “Commander In Cheat,” Trump once sent his ball into a pond here, only for his trusty caddy to direct it to someone on the fairway. “What did you do with your mask and flippers?” shouted one of the playgroup.

No whining on Thursday. NBA legend Charles Barkley and Caitlyn Jenner were among the groups behind Trump’s buggy, his star-and-striped bag, and his chasing group of armed police and Secret Service.

On the second tee, after DeChambeau and Johnson took over the fairway woods, Trump asked Bryson with a big blow, “Since when do you hit a three wood?” never seen before’

“I want to win this tournament,” the 28-year-old replied before Trump moved to a tee box closer to the hole.

Another good ride was followed by a smug shrug. Unfortunately, when the birdie beckoned again, the 76-year-old sent his approach into the rough.

There he went, whizzing toward the green with his caddy on the back. Behind him, the group began to shout and whistle. Again, he had forgotten Al-Rumayyan.

Trump returned across the fairway, clearing a path for his companion’s shot. By the 18th, however, Al-Rumayyan was nowhere to be seen.

Instead, Trump posed for photos with DeChambeau and Johnson on the last green. And then drove away.

Who would bet on Sunday night that he would have left the Saudis, this tournament and their golfers in his shadow again?