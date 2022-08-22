Trump warned Jared and Ivanka they would be the target of jealousy

When Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump decided to leave their lives in New York City to work for Donald Trump in his White House, the new president had a warning for them: “You’re too young, too skinny, too rich and too handsome.” . . They’ll shoot you.’

Kushner recalls his father-in-law’s words in his new memoir “Breaking History,” a copy of which was obtained by DailyMail.com. it will be published on Tuesday and costs $35.

The 512-page book recalls his and Ivana’s courtship, life in the Trump White House, and the fallout from the 2020 election when Trump tried to undo Joe Biden’s victory.

The couple, who served as President Trump’s adviser during his four years, were often the target of criticism for either not doing enough to rein in the president’s more outrageous ideas or for the various issues they were working on: reforming criminal law, the covid pandemic and immigration.

Much has been written about the book — including Kushner’s fear of cancer, his response to the January 6 uprising on Capitol Hill, his work on the Abraham Accords in the Middle East, and his relationship with Saudi Arabia.

While most of the book revolves around his professional life in the White House, Kushner also talks about his wife and three children.

Jared Kushner was a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, his father-in-law; aoove he was seen in the Oval Office with Trump in September 2020

President Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka, who served as an adviser in his White House in January 2020

Kushner described how he and Ivanka walked with their children through Trump’s Bedminister Golf Club after the 2016 election and discussed whether they would move to Washington DC and work for the Trump administration.

The two believed they could help Trump succeed without any hidden agenda and had a special understanding of how he worked, Kushner wrote, but knew that if they went to Washington D.C., they would have to give up their business and be exposed to accusations of ” nepotism’.

He then describes how his publicist called him as they walked and told him that the New York Times was going to report that Kushner was going to the White House to lead efforts for peace in the Middle East.

Kushner said he replied, “Those are bulls***. We haven’t made a decision yet. Who is their source?’

“Your father-in-law,” was the reply.

He noted that this was Trump’s way of offering him a job. The couple decided to accept. They spent the inauguration night in the Lincoln bedroom of the White House. Kushner notes that he has been given the office closest to the Oval Office for his use.

Kushner was known for having a close relationship with his father-in-law and having walk-in privileges in the Oval Office. His critics said he meddled in every matter he could and had few results to show during his four years in Washington.

In the book, Kushner describes himself as a “target on his back” in the White House and when he complained to Trump, the president told him, “Jared, this is the White House. If you want to work here, you have to think about how to make sure people don’t leak on you.’

But the memoir begins in New York, where Kushner recalls his father’s arrest and imprisonment. It also details his start in the real estate family business.

Kushner writes that his and Ivanka’s first date actually started as a business meeting where they both worked for their fathers.

But over their lunch “their conversation soon turned to NASCAR, New Jersey dinners, and other unlikely interests we had in common.”

“Ivanka was not what I expected,” he wrote. “Besides being extremely beautiful, which I already knew before we met, she was warm, funny and brilliant. She has a big heart and an enormous urge to discover new things.’

He noted that he fell in love with her, but was concerned about their religious differences. So he broke up with her.

“A few months later, our mutual friend Wendi Murdoch invited me on a week-long getaway with her and her husband Rupert Murdoch — the owner of News Corp, then the parent company of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal — on their boat.”

He recalls being surprised to find that Ivanka had also been invited on the Mediterranean cruise.

Kushner describes their reunion that took place on that cruise, while Murdoch was trying to buy the Journal, like a scene from a movie:

“On that Sunday, we were having lunch at Bono’s house in the town of Eze on the French Riviera, when Rupert stepped outside to call. He came back and whispered in my ear, “They blinked, they agreed to our terms, we have The Wall Street Journal.” After lunch, Billy Joel, who had also been on the boat with us, played the piano while Bono sang with Irish singer-songwriter Bob Geldof.’

Jared Kushner, from left, and daughter Arabella Kushner, walking the South Lawn with his wife Ivanka Trump and their son Joseph in September 2020

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump worked all four years of the Trump administration in the White House

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump leave Maarine One in November 2020

Ivanka converted to Judaism and learned to cook to “make our Friday night together even more special.”

Kushner also reveals that Donald Trump screwed up his planned surprise proposal to Ivanka.

He said he went to Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand and “said I have a surprise appointment scheduled.”

“I later learned that Trump answered the intercom immediately after I left, warning Ivanak to expect an imminent proposal.”

Kushner took Ivanka to Wicked on Broadway, while his brother Josh scattered rose petals and candles in his apartment. He proposed outside the door of his apartment.

He concludes his memoir by commenting on how their four years together in the Trump White House “brought Ivanka and me closer together.”

“While many speculated about her motives, she never had any political ambitions,” he writes of Ivanka. “I couldn’t have survived my four years in Washington without Ivanka, my best friend and partner.”