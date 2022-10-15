Trump WANTS to testify before Jan. 6 committee so he can convince investigators it’s a witch hunt

Former President Donald Trump reportedly wants to testify live before the Jan. 6 commission to convince investigators it was a witch hunt, sources say.

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump, 76, to testify about his knowledge of the Stop the Steal attack on the Capitol.

Sources familiar with Trump said the former president will only agree to testify live, and his motive is to prove it is nothing but a witch hunt.

Trump has said he wants to speak to “get his pound of meat,” close associates told the… Guardian.

It is unclear whether the commission will allow Trump to testify live, as they have rejected the conditional testimonies of all witnesses except Cassidy Hutchinson, a former White House aide during the Trump administration.

If they don’t allow him live testimony, it’s unclear what the commission will do to obey him.

Trump would also consider staying silent, on the advice of lawyers who have warned he could potentially incriminate himself.

The Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena Trump, 76, to testify about his knowledge of the Stop the Steal attack on the Capitol. Sources familiar with Trump said he would only agree to testify live

His motivation is to convince the committee that their entire work is nothing but a witch hunt. If they don’t allow him to testify live, they could have a hard time coercing him to testify as a former president as he would have immunity to testify before Congress

Prior to the subpoena, however, committee chair Bennie Thompson said they wanted Trump to testify to hold him accountable for his actions leading up to the January 6 riots.

“He has to be held accountable. He must be held accountable for his actions, Thompson said.

Committee members also believe his testimony will answer many questions about the case, such as his contacts with political agents at the Willard hotel, sources told The Guardian.

However, the commission may encounter obstacles in trying to get the subpoena through the courts, as former presidents typically have immunity to testify before Congress.

Past attempts to subpoena former Trump administration officials have ended in a bitter legal battle over administrative law. Some of Trump’s staff, such as former chief of staff Mark Meadows, were asked for partial cooperation.

Even if the commission can get the subpoena through the courts, immunity could be protected by the Justice Department, according to the Guardian, with legal sources fearing the attempt will ultimately be unsuccessful.

In a previous testimony before New York State — which has a civil suit against him — Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment 440 times before the prosecution filed a fraud case against him.

In a special counsel’s inquiry into his connection to Russia, Trump has submitted only written responses, despite initially saying he wanted to testify in person.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatened to punch Donald Trump if he appeared with rioters at the Capitol, recently released images revealed

His lawyers have also reportedly warned him of the increasing legal pressure from the Justice Department and New York State’s cases against him.

Also recently released is footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she wanted to punch Trump if he showed up with rioters storming the Capitol.

Footage obtained by CNN of Pelosi’s daughter shows the House Speaker frustrated over Trump’s speech asking his followers to march to the Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

When an aide tells Pelosi that Secret Service had warned Trump not to go to Capitol Hill, she said she would punch the former president if he ignored the warnings.

“If he comes, I’ll knock him out,” Pelosi said with a straight face. I’ve been waiting for this. Before entering the Capitol grounds, I knock him down.

“And I’m going to jail, and I’ll be happy.”