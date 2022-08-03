Trump vs. Pence in Arizona: MAGA candidate Kari Lake trails Karrin Taylor Robson in governor primary

After weeks of dominating early voter polls, former local news anchor Kari Lake follows her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson by nearly 10 points in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary on Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday midnight Eastern Time, businessman Robson has about 49 percent of the vote compared to Lake, hovering around 40 percent.

That is with nearly 60 percent of the vote counted, according to the New York Times.

Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary is one of the most watched Tuesday’s races — not because of the candidates competing, but rather because of their prominent backers.

The competition between Lake and Robeson stood out as a proxy battle between Trump and his former vice president, Mike Pence.

Pence backed Robson in mid-July, weeks after Trump announced his affinity for Lake.

Trump campaigned twice for Lake in Arizona. While on campaign, the ex-journalist eagerly promoted the former president’s conspiracy theories for electoral fraud.

Perhaps in anticipation of Tuesday’s exciting race, Lake has also sought to cast doubt on her own election by claiming there were irregularities and other issues even before voters went to the polls.

Robson — who, unlike Lake, has vowed to honor the election results — was also backed by Arizona Republican governor Doug Ducey, who had been fired indefinitely in the past.

Ducey also made himself one of Trump’s political enemies when he refused to agree with the ex-president’s claims that Joe Biden narrowly won the state in 2020 due to widespread voter fraud.

The eventual winner will face Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in November’s general election.

Meanwhile, Trump is also looking for a win in the state’s GOP primaries with his elected candidate, Blake Masters, leading the pack as of two hours after the polls close.

If he wins, Masters will face incumbent Democratic Senator and retired astronaut Mark Kelly in the November midterm elections.

For weeks, he holds a double-digit lead in the polls over his closest primary opponent, businessman Jim Lamon.

As of midnight, Masters on the east coast is about five points ahead of Lamon.

Arizona Republicans will go to the polls on Aug. 2 to choose between Karrin Taylor Robson, a former member of the Arizona Board of Regents who also served in the Reagan administration, and Trump-backed, former local news anchor Kari Lake.

Mike Pence and Donald Trump face it for the second time in this year’s midterm races after Pence-backed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp defeated Trump’s candidate David Perdue

After months of early polls that showed Lake with a comfortable lead, Robson quickly caught up thanks to her high-profile backers.

An Emerson poll conducted in late July shows that Robson had 49 percent of the vote, compared to Lake’s 48 percent, a virtual dead heat.

Meanwhile, Trump also did well in the Michigan GOP gubernatorial primary on Tuesday.

Former conservative commentator Tudor Dixon handily won the packed race after being endorsed by the ex-president last week.

She will now fight to dethrone Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has been speculated as a potentially hopeful 2024, on Election Day in November.

Robson told Fox news in an interview late last month, “I’m the better choice because I don’t need on-the-job training. I’ll tell the voters that if you want to see what that looks like, look at Kamala Harris. It’s not pretty.’

“I will bring 30 years of experience on substantive matters that matter to Arizona. I will also bring 30 years of experience as an executive, as a small business owner, as a lawyer, as someone who has signed both sides of a paycheck, as someone who has a reputation for bringing people together, bringing people together to solve complex problems problems to be solved.’