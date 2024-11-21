Trump voters mercilessly mock his heartbreaking mistake

Social media users are mocking Donald Trump voters who supposedly wanted to get rid of Obamacare and then realized they needed it for their own health insurance.

The Affordable Care Act, a federal law that increased health insurance coverage across the United States, was launched in 2010 when Barack Obama was president, earning it the nickname ‘Obamacare.’

Over the years, Donald has publicly criticized the policy on multiple occasions and won over many voters during his 2024 campaign by promising to replace it with a “better” and “less expensive” alternative.

However, after his victory, some of those who voted for him but now risk losing their own health insurance have regrets.

Some people have allegedly admitted that they didn’t even realize that Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act were the same thing, and social media users are mocking them for making the mistake.

A man named Bernard Taylor explained in a tiktok In a video posted last week, I had just watched a clip shared by a man who confessed that he thought they were two different things.

‘I’m sorry, but is this real life? “This can’t be real life right now,” he said. ‘I just saw a video of a guy who said he voted for (Trump) because he was going to get rid of Obamacare.

‘He didn’t like Obamacare and was voting to get rid of it. But he said he wasn’t worried because he’s unemployed and has a disability, so he has his insurance through the Affordable Care Act.’

Bernard burst into laughter as he continued to tell his followers that the man ended up making the discovery in the middle of the video.

‘He starts (freaking out) and says, “Why would you call them two different things?” “You literally voted to cancel the health insurance that you depend on right now,” he said.

‘I look forward to the laughter that will come in the years to come. That’s my positive side because the jokes will write themselves. It’s funny, but it’s not.

It is unclear who posted the video Bernard was referring to.

Another person in video-The streaming platform, called Mollee, uploaded a clip of itself mocking the situation.

“When you don’t want Obamacare, you want the Affordable Care Act,” he wrote.

In it, he was holding a plate of toast and sarcastically saying, “I don’t want toast, I asked for crusty bread.”

She then sat on a sofa and announced angrily: “I don’t want to sit on a sofa, I want to sit on a sofa.”

The people of TikTok have been making fun of the people who made the mistake.

X, formerly Twitter, has also been inundated with posts about it.

Another TikTok creator posted a shorten of herself and wrote, “I didn’t know Obamacare was the same as the ACA.” I’m going to lose my insurance.’

“Oh, well, too bad, bye,” he mouthed along with a Sesame Street sound.

“People are breaking down on TikTok because they just realized Obamacare *is* the Affordable Care Act,” a man named Brian Allen wrote on X.

‘The heartbreaking part? Many have pre-existing conditions. A man admitted he voted for Trump without knowing it was Obamacare that allowed his mother with stage 4 cancer to receive treatment.

“This is what happens when misinformation prevails over facts.”

He added in another post: “Millions of Americans still don’t understand that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is Obamacare, and that ignorance has been weaponized for political gain.”

“A lot of idiots voted for MAGA just to get Obamacare repealed and at the same time said the Affordable Care Act would save my MAGA,” someone else said.

“It’s the same as you uninformed morons, and you literally shot yourself in the foot, so enjoy.”

‘My reaction to people who didn’t know the ACA and Obamacare are the same thing,’ another user captioned a meme saying, ‘OMG it’s not an act is it? You really are that stupid.’

In 2016, Trump called Obamacare a “catastrophic increase in premiums and a debilitating loss of options and almost everything else.”

Earlier this year, during his campaign, he promised on Truth Social that he would launch an “alternative” that would be “better” and “less expensive” if elected.

But when asked about it during his debate with Kamala Harris, he said he had “concepts of a plan” but didn’t share many other details about it.

In 2017, a woman named Kathy Watson told the Los Angeles Times that she had voted for Donald, even though Obamacare “saved her life,” because she believed he would not follow through on his threats to eliminate the law.

The Florida native explained that she suffered from a heart condition and had previously battled diabetes, high blood pressure and two cancers.

After years of being denied insurance coverage, she was finally able to enroll in a plan thanks to the ACA.

“I would have lost everything without it,” he said.

She added amid news that Trump was pushing to end the program: “I’m not really sure about (him) anymore.”