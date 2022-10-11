Trump video says he will ‘tear the s***’ out of opponents in wild new spot

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former President Donald Trump shared a video with Truth Social Monday night that likened him to a lion, “running like the wind” and tearing “the s***” out of opponents.

Rivals seen in the short spot include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic impeachment executives, and the Republican members of the House’s Jan. 6 select committee.

Mediaite reported Tuesday that the video comes from The United Spot, which “uses racist stereotypes for humor,” and identified the monologue used in the video as a monologue read by actor Christopher Walken in the 2002 film Poolhall Junkies.

Former President Donald Trump shared a video with Truth Social Monday night that compared him to a lion, who will “run like the wind” and tear “the s***” out of opponents

The video was made by the United Spot and uses footage from Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 and a voiceover by Christopher Walken from the movie Poolhall Junkies

Democrats, including the House impeachment executives of Trump’s first impeachment, were branded “jackals” and “hyenas” in the video

‘You have this lion. He is the king of the jungle, huge mane to here. He is under a tree, in the middle of Africa. He’s so big, it’s so hot. He doesn’t want to move,” Walken says.

The video shows footage from Trump’s inauguration day in 2017, with the new president, First Lady Melania Trump and son Barron appearing at the Pennsylvania Avenue inaugural parade, and later in the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Now that the little lions are coming, they’re starting to mess with him. Biting his tail, biting his ears. He doesn’t do anything,” Walken continues. “The lioness, she’s starting to mess with him. Coming up, makes trouble. Still nothing.’

‘Now the other animals, they notice. They’re starting to move in,” the actor says. “The jackals, hyenas.”

It also showed footage of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (right) tearing up Trump’s State of the Union address (center) behind his back

Republican “jackals” included January 6 House committee members Liz Cheney (left) and Adam Kinzinger (right)

It ends with showing triumphant images of Trump (pictured), with Walken saying, “That lion gets up and rips everyone’s shit out. Runs like the wind, eats everything in its path’

“Because every now and then the lion has to show the jackals who he is,” concludes Walken’s monologue, as Trump holds up the Washington Post’s ‘Trump acquitted’ front page

The video then moves to footage of Democratic impeachment managers from Trump’s first impeachment.

It shows Pelosi at an impeachment press conference — then she rips up Trump’s State of the Union address right behind his back.

“They bark at him, laugh at him. They pinch his toes and eat the food that’s in his domain,” Walken continues. “They do this, then they come closer and closer, bolder and bolder.”

The video shows Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, the only two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee.

“Until one day that lion stands up and terrifies everyone,” Walken says, as the video flashes back to Trump. “Runs like the wind, eats everything in its path.”

“Because sometimes the lion has to show the jackals who he is,” Walken’s monologue concludes, as Trump holds up the front page of the Washington Post’s “Trump Acquitted” after his first impeachment trial.