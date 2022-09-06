Trump tried to pay $2 million lawyer’s bill with a horse, according to new book 

<!–

Donald Trump once tried to settle a $2 million lawyer bill with the deed for a $5 million stallion, according to a new book.

“Once he was chatty again,” the lawyer stammered… “This isn’t the 1800s. You can’t pay me with a horse.”

Trump is known for his reluctance to pay bills, especially those of his legal team.

And his recent legal troubles — largely due to attempts to undo the 2020 election — have led to fresh allegations that he isn’t paying his lawyers.

But New York Times reporter David Enrich’s “Servants of the Damned: Giant Law Firms, Donald Trump and the Corruption of Justice” suggests inventiveness when it comes to settling debt.

the guard obtained a copy ahead of its release on September 20.

The unnamed lawyer, from a white-shoe firm, took matters into his own hands to collect the debt sometime in the 1990s.

“After a while, the lawyer lost his temper and showed up at Trump Tower unannounced,” the report reads.

“Someone sent him to Trump’s office. Trump was initially happy to see him — he didn’t betray any sense of sheepishness — but the lawyer steamed.

“I am incredibly disappointed,” he scolded Trump. “There’s no reason you haven’t paid us.

Trump made apologetic noises.

“Then he said, ‘I’m not going to pay your bill. I’m going to give you something more valuable.'”

The then real estate magnate “rummaged in a filing cabinet” and pulled out a deed of a horse believed to be worth $5 million.

The lawyer reportedly threatened to sue, prompting Trump to settle at least part of the bill.

The book also reveals how Trump came close to hiring heavyweight law firm Jones Day to represent him during the Russia investigation.

The company advised Trump’s campaign in 2016 and played a key role in his administration: A partner, Donald McGahn, was Trump’s White House first counsel.

He was focused on filling the judiciary with conservative judges and also wanted to spend time “dismantling the ‘administrative state’,” Enrich said.

But there was a problem.

“What McGahn spent more and more time on was Trump’s personal legal problems,” Enrich writes.

He concluded that Trump “is his own, competent counsel” to investigate Russian election meddling and Trump-Moscow ties.

That led to at least two Oval Office meetings between the president and Jones Day managing partner Stephen Brogan.

Brogan wanted to land such a high-profile client, though colleagues feared the company would be too closely associated with a polarizing president embroiled in controversy.

“In the end, Brogan didn’t get the job,” writes Enrich, adding that “it went to John Dowd instead. The feeling among some senior Jones Day partners was that Trump wanted someone a little more bombastic than Brogan as his commander in chief.”

Dowd’s defense of Trump, however, garnered little praise in legal circles and he resigned in March 2018.

McGahn himself left five months later.