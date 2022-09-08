Trump threatens Fox News with a LAWSUIT over Lincoln Project ads against him

Donald Trump raged on his Truth Social app over a Lincoln Project ad he apparently saw while watching Fox News

Donald Trump threatened to sue Fox News on Thursday for allowing the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project to run ads on its network.

The former president’s once-favorite network has been the subject of his disdain on multiple occasions as the conservative media giant has steadily diverted his attention from him and his allegations of voter fraud.

He accused the Lincoln Project of “false advertising” on the airwaves in an angry statement on his Truth Social app Wednesday morning, and even seems to suggest that he himself may have struggled with “high standards” for buying ads. on the network.

“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News,” Trump wrote on his Twitter-esque social media platform.

“I thought they ran away to the shelter after their last catastrophic campaign, with accusations against them that were nonsense, and I got many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016.”

Trump then appeared to be taking a shot at former Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, who now sits on the Fox Corporation board but has no direct influence over the news programs.

“The Paul Ryun(sp) run Fox has high standards only for ‘Trump’ ads, but not for anyone else,” the ex-president continued.

The Perverts should not be allowed to create ‘false ads’, and Fox News should not allow this to happen. See you in court!!!’

It’s not clear whether Trump wants to sue the Lincoln Project and Fox News, or anything else.

Fox News told DailyMail.com it did not have a Lincoln Project ad and confirmed that this was a local ad buy.

DailyMail.com has contacted the Lincoln Project for comment.

The Lincoln Project was formed by a group of current and former Republican strategists who are critical of Trump for the express purpose of barring him from reelection.

His co-founder Rick Wilson said: Mediate in response to Trump: “In 2020, The Lincoln Project took a long-term free lease into Trump’s mind. His threat to sue the Lincoln Project today is like Trump himself; powerless, weak and pathetic.’

The group told the outlet that the ad in question was said to have run in Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is reportedly staying on his golf course.

It shared the clip on YouTube on Thursday with the video description: “This is the ad that pissed Trump off this morning.”

The minute-long video, simply titled “Sucker,” features a female voiceover speaking as images of Trump, his supporters and his belongings flash across the screen.

It speaks directly to the ex-president’s base, identifying it with his “Make America Great Again” slogan, or “MAGA.”

The Lincoln Project posted the one-minute video on YouTube with the description: ‘This is the ad that pissed Trump off this morning’

It is addressed directly to the former president’s supporters, saying that “Trump told you the election was stolen to defraud you, to cheat you, to steal your hard-earned money and put it in his pockets”.

‘Dear MAGA, we have bad news. No, not that he lost. Not that your little coup attempt failed and the planners and the attackers go to jail,” the voiceover says.

“Trump told you the election was stolen to scam you, to cheat you, to steal your hard-earned money and put it in his pockets.”

It continues: “He spent it on himself, not to take back the White House. It was the biggest scam in political history.”

“Every dollar you sent him was paid to keep his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker game all along. And do you know who the sucker is? It’s you,” the video ends.

Trump’s fundraising tactics were a key point of investigation for the select House of Representatives committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Lawmakers in the bipartisan panel accused Trump of pushing his 2020 election fraud claims, despite knowing they were false, to raise money.

“Had the trial stopped on December 14, there would have been no battle to defend the election and no clear path to continue raising millions of dollars,” Democrat Zoe Lofgren said at a June hearing.