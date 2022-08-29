Trump tells guests at Bedminster wedding he will endorse Mike DeWine for Ohio governor

Former President Donald Trump used a wedding speech on Saturday to announce that he plans to bury the hatchet and back one of his Republican enemies Mike DeWine, who is running for president to retain his position as Ohio governor.

It marks a turning point for Trump who portrayed DeWine as a “terrible, terrible guy” at an April rally in the state.

And he previously stayed away from offering any endorsement when DeWine — one of the first senior Republicans to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and who was criticized by others in the party for his robust pandemic lockdown measures — Trumpy -rivals in the party primary.

But in a typically unconventional way, the former president used a wedding at his New Jersey golf club on Saturday to announce that all was forgiven.

A Bedminster Golf Club attendee said his speech praised the groom Max Miller, a former assistant who now runs for a seat in Ohio House.

“He told Max I’d let your governor know I’m going to support him and he destroyed the Democratic candidate who was mayor and was mean to him when he visited Ohio,” the guest said.

“He said to Max, let him know I’ll support him all the time.”

Former President Donald Trump appeared at the wedding of his former aide Max Miller and Emily Moreno, who provided assistance at his Bedminster Golf Club on Saturday night.

He offered no further clues to his turnaround, but the decision comes after DeWine secured the party nomination in May.

He fought three challengers who positioned themselves to his right and who desperately courted Trump.

Although the former president avoided supporting anyone, he made clear his disdain for the incumbent.

10 days before the primaries, while searching for Republican candidates in Ohio, he turned to DeWine.

“Whatever happened, we had that horrible governor you had. Terrible, terrible guy,” Trump said. “And he fought us.”

Trump had suggested he would support anyone who challenged DeWine for the nomination after Ohio Governor recognized Biden as president-elect a week after the results were announced.

Who will run for governor of the great state of Ohio? Will be fiercely fought!’ he tweeted.

And after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, DeWine said it was time to move on.

“Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States and will be sworn in in two weeks,” he said.

Before the election, he even encouraged almost all elections to be conducted by mail, at a time when Trump expressed concern that the absentee ballots were full of fraud.

For many Trump supporters, that has made him the ultimate RINO – Republican in Name Only.

However, DeWine now faces Nan Whaley. The Democratic mayor of Dayton shot to national prominence after alternately calling Trump “a conman” and a “bully and a coward” after his visit to the state in the summer of 2019.

The wedding guest said the former president was in good shape Saturday night, although he declined invitations to dance.

He spoke for about 10 minutes, gave his thoughts on the Ohio race, but also praised Miller, 33, who married Emily Moreno, 28. She is the daughter and former campaign manager of Bernie Moreno, who retired from the GOP race for the Ohio Senate seat in February.

Miller and Moreno were engaged last year. Miller won the GOP primary for Ohio’s 7th district seat in May after joining the race in a bid to win Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R, for his vote to impeach Trump. Gonzalez later announced his retirement.

Miller, 33, married Emily Moreno, 28, the daughter and former campaign manager of Bernie Moreno, who quit the GOP race for Ohio’s Senate seat in February

Ric Grenell posted a photo with KellyAnne Conway from the Miller-Moreno wedding

Grenell takes a selfie with bride Emily Moreno

Miller and Moreno both grew up in the Cleveland area, he in the affluent suburb of Shaker Heights and she in Westlake. Miller is an heir to the prominent real estate company Forest City Enterprises and Moreno is the daughter of a luxury car dealer turned Senate candidate who suspended his campaign in February after meeting Trump.

The pair met while working on Senator Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign in 2015. They dated shortly before their split when Miller left to work on Trump’s campaign and Moreno left to work for Senator Ron Johnson, R- Wisc. They were revived when Moreno left Johnson to work for a public affairs firm in Washington, DC.

Since then, Moreno has created a dating app for Trump supporters and worked for her father’s campaign in the Senate while performing with Miller during his campaign.

The wedding was packed with right-wing political superpowers, including former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Trump adviser KellyAnne Conway and even Trump himself.

Miller maintained close ties to the former president and scored an enthusiastic endorsement from Trump in his race.

Moreno and Miller got engaged last year after his messy relationship with Stephanie Grisham ended

Miller was previously in a relationship with Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary. Their relationship ended in 2020 when Miller pushed Grisham into a wall and beat her after she accused him of cheating on her, sources told Politico. Grisham originally declined to comment on the allegations and Miller denied the allegations.

In October 2021, 46-year-old Grisham wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post claiming the Trumps “didn’t care” when she told them her relationship with Miller had become “abusive.”

Miller then filed a libel suit against Grisham.