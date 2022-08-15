Trump tells DOJ: Let me help you or ‘terrible things will happen’

Donald Trump has warned the FBI and the Justice Department that “terrible things” will happen in the United States if the “temperature” does not drop after the Mar-a-Lago raid sparked furious criticism from law enforcement.

The former president told Fox News Digital that he has offered to “do everything” to resolve the simmering tensions because people are “so mad at what is happening.”

His latest comments come after the FBI warned of threats to place “dirty bombs” outside their offices and calls for a civil war have grown since federal agents searched his Florida estate.

A New York Times report also revealed this weekend that a person close to Trump contacted a DOJ official to relay a message from the president: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?’

It was portrayed Thursday just before Attorney General Merrick Garland made his first public statements about the raid, claiming he personally approved his agency to obtain a search warrant to search Trump’s Palm Beach estate.

Trump confirmed in an exclusive interview with Fox on Monday — the first since the raid — that he had had his representatives contact the DOJ for assistance as outrage sparked in his base over the FBI’s raid on his private home.

“People are so mad at what’s happening,” Trump told Fox when asked to reach out. ‘Whatever we can do to help, because the temperature on land has to go down. If not, terrible things are going to happen.”

He added: “The people of this country will not support another scam.”

The raid was in connection with an investigation into Trump inappropriately taking White House documents to his Florida home as he left his office.

Donald Trump confirmed he had told the Justice Department he would “do everything to help the country” after outrage sparked after the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate last week. Pictured: Former president exits Trump Tower in Manhattan when his Florida home was robbed on Monday, August 8, 2021

A report on Sunday revealed that Trump had a representative who told a DOJ official he had a message for Attorney General Merrick Garland: “The country is on fire. What can I do to reduce the heat?’

Since last week’s search, the FBI claims there have been increasing calls for civil war and threats against the agency.

In a leaked memo, the Bureau said it received an increase in violent threats on social media after the raid and revealed that criminals planned to plant a dirty bomb in front of the agency’s headquarters amid a proposed “armed uprising.”

It comes as Republican Representative Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania revealed he was told his life was “in danger” amid the fallout.

The former FBI agent said he was threatened by “some of the same people” who are piling up verbal attacks on federal police.

After mounting pressure to make the order public, it was unsealed in a deal between the former president’s lawyers and the Justice Department. The unsealed documents contained a list of materials the officers seized during the raid.

The Presidential Record Act requires presidents to keep all official documents and materials from their term of office to prove they belong to the people and not to the office holder.

During Monday’s raid, Eric Trump told DailyMail.com, 30 FBI agents descended on Mar-a-Lago, refused to hand over a copy of the warrant to his father’s attorney Christina Bobb, and left her at the end of the raid. waiting in the driveway.

The agents seized classified records, including those marked as Top Secret.

Trump disputes this, claiming that the documents in his possession have all been released and insisting that the agents took material that falls under attorney-client or executive privilege.

“The country is in a very dangerous position,” Trump told Fox on Monday. “There’s a tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, about all the scams, and these new ones—years of scams and witch-hunts, and now this.”

“If there’s anything we can do to help, I and my people would certainly want to do it,” he added.

When claiming he hadn’t heard from the DOJ about his offer to help, Trump said, “I think they’d want the same thing — I’ve never seen anything like it. It is a very dangerous time for our country.’

Trump supporters gather near his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Sunday, Aug. 14 — nearly a week after his Florida club robbery

Trump accused the FBI of “breaking into” his home and “sneaking.”

Eric told DailyMail.com that he received a call last Monday morning about the impending search for Mar-a-Lago.

The raid came after the partnership appeared to have broken down for two months and after Trump had already handed over 15 boxes of White House material to the National Archives.