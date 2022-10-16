Trump tells American Jews to ‘get their act together and appreciate what they have’ in bizarre post

<!–

Donald Trump lashed out at the American Jewish population on Sunday morning for not showing “greater appreciation” for his administration’s work with Israel.

The ex-president claimed he was so popular there that he could become the country’s next prime minister.

It comes shortly after a famous ally of his, rapper Ye formerly known as Kanye West, was removed from Instagram and Twitter over a string of anti-Semitic comments.

“No president has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, our wonderful evangelicals are much more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US,” Trump said on his Truth Social app.

‘Those who live in Israel, however, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the world, could easily be Prime Minister!’

Trump, whose son-in-law Jared Kushner is devoutly Jewish, concluded: “American Jews need to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — before it’s too late!”

Donald Trump has previously been accused of spouting anti-Semitism, but his most recent remarks come against the backdrop of mounting threats to vulnerable groups across the country

Critics on Twitter immediately went after the alarming comments.

Aviva Klompas, co-founder of the group Boundless Israel, accused Trump of threatening American Jews in his position.

And here’s Trump adding fuel to the anti-Semitic dumpster fire by demanding that American Jews show loyalty to him because of Israel. And he tops it all off with a veiled threat,” Klompas wrote.

‘[H]It is extraordinary to hear an anti-Semitic fascist billionaire begging for support from Jews,” journalist Craig Unger wrote on the platform.

Attorney Jennifer Taub wrote: “Donald Jacka** Trump just threatened Jewish people in America.”

Trump has made similar religiously divided comments, including in 2019 when he called American Jewish voters who supported Democrats “disloyal.”

He also came under fire in December 2021 when he told Israeli-based journalist Barak Ravid for his book that it was “dangerous” that more American Jews on the left did not support Israel — throwing in the “Evangelical” equation again.

“It’s very dangerous what’s happening,” Trump said.

“There are people in this country who are Jewish and no longer love Israel. I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country.’

The comments drew backlash from civil rights groups such as the Anti-Defamation League.

Trump told American Jews to ‘appreciate what they have in Israel’ in his Sunday morning post

American Jews have traditionally been a pro-democracy voting bloc, a trend that didn’t change in the 2020 presidential race.

During his White House tenure, Trump was a close ally of Israel’s then-conservative government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

His reversal of decades of US policy in the fragile region — including moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem — has been praised by conservative Jews at home and abroad.

And while not much of a new sentiment, Trump’s rant on Sunday morning comes against the backdrop of a disturbing rise in threats and attacks targeting vulnerable groups.

A new wave of anti-Semitism in America has sent synagogues and other Jewish community centers across the country on high alert.

Rapper Ye tweeted last week that he would do “death con 3” against Jewish people, causing him to be removed from the site.

Some conservative pundits and members of the fringe right jumped in his defense, claiming he was being censored for exercising his freedom of expression.