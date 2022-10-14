Trump tears into ‘hundreds of millions of dollars’ spent on the Jan 6 ‘charade’ 

<!–

Former President Donald Trump carried out a scathing diatribe against the Jan. 6 committee for wasting “hundreds of millions of dollars” investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riots and refusing to investigate alleged electoral fraud.

“This memo is written to express our anger, disappointment and complaint with all the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on what many consider a Charade and Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote in a letter to the commission released Friday morning. .

“Despite strong and firm requests, you have not spent a moment investigating the massive electoral fraud that took place during the 2020 presidential election.”

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, voted unanimously on Thursday to subpoena Trump at the latest public hearing.

Trump did not mention the subpoena anywhere in his 14-page document, but posted a Fox News article on his Truth Social page claiming that a Trump insider had said he “loves the idea” of testifying.

In the letter, Trump refuses to believe he could have lost because he scored more votes in 2020 than in 2016.

“Since 1888, not a single sitting president has won votes and lost reelection,” he wrote. “I got many millions more votes in 2020 than in 2016, unprecedented in our political history. If you win Ohio, Florida and Iowa, which I did in a landslide, no president has lost the general election since 1960.”

The 2020 election had the highest turnout in more than a century, with 66.3 percent of adults eligible to vote. President Biden received more than 81 million votes, more than all the votes ever cast for a presidential candidate.

The former president continued: “A large percentage of American citizens, including almost the entire Republican party, believe the election has been rigged and stolen.”

Trump then claimed that he authorized the National Guard to be present in Washington, DC, before January 6, because he knew the crowd would be “very large, much bigger than anyone could have imagined.”

“The Defense Department timeline shows that National Guard troops could have easily been at the Capitol before Jan. 6, and I have fully approved this recommendation and request,” he said.

He claimed that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi had refused the consent of the Guard.

“The Department of Defense was surprised to receive a blanket written refusal from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Capitol Police Department, who do not report to me, but report to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

An official timeline The lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack shows that on Jan. 2, 2021, a Department of Defense official first contacted the deputy chief of Capitol Police, Sean Gallagher, to see if there would be a request for troops. come. The offer was shot down after discussions with then-chief Steve Sund.

Carol Corbin (DOD) texts USCP Deputy Chief Sean Gallagher, Protective Service Bureau, to determine whether USCP is considering request for National Guard soldiers for January 6, 2021 event, reads timeline, compiled by Capitol Police and obtained by JusttheNews, reads in the single entry for January 2.

“Gallagher replies to DOD via text message that a request for National Guard support is not forthcoming at this time after consultation with COP Sund,” a January 3 message reads.

Sund changed his mind a day later based on the threat assessment and asked the House and Senate sergeant-at-arms, who report to Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for assistance from the Guard. to ask.

COP Sund asks Senate Sergeant at Arms (SSAA) Michael Stenger and House Sergeant at Arms (HSAA) Paul Irving for authority to have National Guard help with security for Jan. 6, 2021 event based on briefing with Law Enforcement Partner and Revised Intelligence Review,” reads the timeline. COP Sund’s request is denied. SSAA and HSAA are telling COP Sund to contact General Walker of the DC National Guard to discuss whether the guard can support a request if necessary.”