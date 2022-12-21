Trump Taxes: House Panel Releases Report on Yield

By JOSH BOAK, MEG KINNARD and BRIAN SLODYSKO (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to release a report on Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to hide.

Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., said supporting materials will be released along with the report. Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the committee, expressed privacy concerns as the documents may contain information such as social security numbers.

The report could provide a more complete picture of Trump’s personal and business finances, potentially revealing how much money he paid in taxes, what income he derived from foreign activities, and whether his income was as large as the reputed multibillionaire has suggested.

The report comes after years of battle that eventually led to the Supreme Court last month clearing the way for the Treasury Department to send the returns to Congress. The commission received tax returns for Trump and some of his companies for six years.

Democrats are under pressure to act aggressively. With just two weeks to go before Republicans formally take control of the House, Tuesday’s meeting was an opportunity for Democrats to disclose all the information they’ve gathered about a figure who continues to shape American politics despite the loss of re-election in 2020.

Republicans have opposed the possible release, arguing it would set a dangerous precedent.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top Republican on the committee, called any release of Trump’s tax records a “dangerous new political weapon” that “even Democrats will regret.”

“Our concern is not whether the president should have made his tax returns public, as is traditional, nor about the accuracy of his tax returns,” Brady said. “Our concern is that, if taken, this action by the commission will set a terrible precedent that unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that extends far beyond the former president and decades of privacy protections for average Americans that have existed since the Watergate reforms, nullifies.”

Trump has long had a complicated relationship with his personal income taxes.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, he broke decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax forms to the public. He boasted during a presidential debate that year that he was “smart” for not paying federal taxes and later claimed that he would not personally benefit from the 2017 tax cuts he signed into a law that favored those of extreme wealth, asking Americans to just take him at his word.

Tax records would have been a useful yardstick for judging his success in business. The image of a savvy businessman was key to a political brand that was honed during his years as a tabloid magnet and star of the television show “The Apprentice.” They could also uncover any financial liabilities — including foreign debts — that could affect how he ruled.

But Americans were largely in the dark about Trump’s relationship with the IRS until October 2018 and September 2020, when The New York Times published two separate series based on leaked tax records.

The 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning articles showed how Trump received a modern equivalent of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate holdings, much of which came from what the Times called “tax evasion” in the 1990s. Trump sued the Times and his niece, Mary Trump, in 2021 for providing the paper with the data. In November, Mary Trump asked an appeals court for a judge’s decision to dismiss her claims that her uncle and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 plea deal.

The 2020 articles revealed that Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018. Trump paid no income tax at all in 10 of the past 15 years because he generally lost more money than he earned.

The articles exposed deep inequalities in US tax law as Trump, a reputed multibillionaire, paid little federal income tax. IRS figures indicate that the average tax filer paid about $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than the former president paid.

Details about Trump’s foreign operations earnings and debt levels were also included in the tax return, which the former president derided as “fake news.”

At the time of the 2020 articles, Neal said he saw an ethical problem in Trump overseeing a federal agency that he has also battled with legal filings.

“Now Donald Trump is in charge of the agency he considers an adversary,” Neal said in 2020. “It is essential that the IRS presidential audit program remains free of interference.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office also obtained copies of Trump’s tax records in February 2021 after a protracted legal battle, including two trips to the Supreme Court.

The office, then headed by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., had subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm in 2019, seeking access to eight years of Trump’s tax returns and related documents.

The district attorney’s office issued the subpoena after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had misled tax officials, insurers and business partners about the value of his assets. Those allegations are the subject of a fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and his company in September.

Longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender testified at the recent Trump Organization criminal trial that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who has spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many companies he owns through his Trump organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud earlier this month for helping some executives evade taxes on company-paid perks, such as apartments and luxury cars.

Current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview last week that his office’s investigation into Trump and his companies continues.

“We’re going to follow the facts and keep doing our job,” Bragg said.

Trump, who refused to release his returns during his 2016 presidential campaign and his four years in the White House while claiming he was under IRS scrutiny, has argued that there is little to gain from the tax returns, even though he fought to keep them. private.

“You can’t learn much from tax returns, but it’s illegal to release them if they don’t belong to you!” he lamented on his social media network last weekend.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.