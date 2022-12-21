Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says

By JOSH BOAK, BRIAN SLODYSKO, LISA MASCARO and MEG KINNARD (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report released Tuesday by the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee found that Donald Trump’s required IRS audits were delayed and committee members voted along party lines to also release tax returns from the former president who broke political norms by itself refusing to release the information.

The full level of detail that will be revealed is uncertain, but lawmakers said they expect to release six years’ worth of tax returns for Trump and eight affiliates. Some sensitive personal information would be redacted. While the 29-page report summarizing the commission’s work was released later Tuesday evening, the tax returns themselves may not be released for several more days.

The report indicates that the Trump administration may have ignored a 1977 IRS requirement mandating audits of a president’s tax returns. The IRS did not begin reviewing his 2015 tax returns until April 3, 2019, a date more than two years into Trump’s presidency. That date also coincides with D-Mass. request to the IRS for information on the former president and related tax returns.”

It wasn’t until September 2019 that the IRS began auditing Trump’s 2016 tax returns. Audits were delayed for his 2017, 2018 and 2019 filing and did not even begin for his 2020 filing.

A separate report from the Joint Committee on Taxation, detailing Trump’s reported income and taxes owed, suggested that he paid a relatively modest portion of his income to the federal government.

The release is the culmination of a years-long battle between Trump and the Democrats that has played out everywhere from the campaign trail to the halls of Congress and the Supreme Court. Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee on Tax Writing argued that transparency and the rule of law were at stake by voting to release a report legally resting on questions about how the IRS scrutinizes U.S. presidents. Republicans countered that the release would set a dangerous precedent regarding the loss of privacy protections.

“This is about the presidency, not the president,” committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., told reporters.

Texas Rep. Kevin Brady, the panel’s top GOP member, said, “Unfortunately, the deed is done.”

“Despite our objections in the opposition, the Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee have unleashed a dangerous new political weapon that wipes out decades of privacy protections,” he told reporters. “The era of political targeting, and the list of enemies of Congress, is back, and every American, every American taxpayer, who ends up on the wrong side of the majority in Congress is now at risk.”

The report raised multiple red flags about aspects of Trump’s tax filing, including his conveyance losses, deductions related to conservation and charitable donations, and loans to his children that could be taxable gifts.

The committee headed by Neal is proposing legislation to strengthen the IRS’s approach, requiring an initial report no later than 90 days after a president’s tax returns are filed.

The bill, which could be considered in the twilight of Congress, comes as Republicans vow to cut funding for more IRS agents as the first bill they’ll consider to pass the House majority in the new year. .

Trump has long had a complicated relationship with his personal income taxes.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, he broke decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax forms to the public. He boasted during a presidential debate that year that he was “smart” for not paying federal taxes and later claimed that he would not personally benefit from the 2017 tax cuts he signed into a law that favored those of extreme wealth, asking Americans to just take him at his word.

Tax records would have been a useful yardstick for judging his success in business. The image of a savvy businessman was key to a political brand that was honed during his years as a tabloid magnet and star of the television show “The Apprentice.” They could also uncover any financial liabilities — including foreign debts — that could affect how he ruled.

But Americans were largely in the dark about Trump’s relationship with the IRS until October 2018 and September 2020, when The New York Times published two separate series based on leaked tax records.

The 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning articles showed how Trump received a modern equivalent of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate holdings, much of which came from what the Times called “tax evasion” in the 1990s. Trump sued the Times and his niece, Mary Trump, in 2021 for providing the paper with the data. In November, Mary Trump asked an appeals court for a judge’s decision to dismiss her claims that her uncle and two of his siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 plea deal.

The 2020 articles revealed that Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes in 2017 and 2018. Trump paid no income tax at all in 10 of the past 15 years because he generally lost more money than he earned.

The articles exposed deep inequalities in US tax law as Trump, a reputed multibillionaire, paid little federal income tax. IRS figures indicate that the average tax filer paid about $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than the former president paid.

Details about Trump’s foreign operations earnings and debt levels were also included in the tax return, which the former president derided as “fake news.”

At the time of the 2020 articles, Neal said he saw an ethical problem in Trump overseeing a federal agency that he has also battled with legal filings.

“Now Donald Trump is in charge of the agency he considers an adversary,” Neal said in 2020. “It is essential that the IRS presidential audit program remains free of interference.”

The Manhattan district attorney’s office also obtained copies of Trump’s tax records in February 2021 after a protracted legal battle, including two trips to the Supreme Court.

The office, then headed by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., had subpoenaed Trump’s accounting firm in 2019, seeking access to eight years of Trump’s tax returns and related documents.

The district attorney’s office issued the subpoena after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen told Congress that Trump had misled tax officials, insurers and business partners about the value of his assets. Those allegations are the subject of a fraud lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump and his company in September.

Longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender testified at the recent Trump Organization criminal trial that Trump reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who has spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump’s reported losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many companies he owns through his Trump organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted of tax fraud earlier this month for helping some executives evade taxes on company-paid perks, such as apartments and luxury cars.

Current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview last week that his office’s investigation into Trump and his companies continues.

“We’re going to follow the facts and keep doing our job,” Bragg said.

Trump, who refused to release his returns during his 2016 presidential campaign and his four years in the White House while claiming he was under IRS scrutiny, has argued that there is little to gain from the tax returns, even though he fought to keep them. private.

“You can’t learn much from tax returns, but it’s illegal to release them if they don’t belong to you!” he lamented on his social media network last weekend.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.