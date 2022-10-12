Trump supporters get split verdict in weapons, election case

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two supporters of President Donald Trump arrested after driving a Hummer carrying guns and ammunition to a Philadelphia vote counting site in November 2020 were convicted Wednesday of gun possession but acquitted of election meddling.

Prosecutors argued that Vets for Trump co-founder Joshua Macias and co-defendant Antonio LaMotta, both from Virginia, had planned a mass shooting as the outcome of the presidential election remained uncertain.

However, Judge Lucretia Clemons rejected that theory and found the men guilty only of bringing weapons into the city without a permit on Nov. 5, 2020.

LaMotta is separately charged with federal felonies as a result of his alleged illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Both men remain on bail pending a scheduled sentencing in December, when they face a possible 18-month jail term, attorney William J. Brennan said.

“The Commonwealth has provided no evidence to show that they came here to interfere in an election,” said Brennan, who represents Macias, after the one-day, non-jury trial. “They came, they stared at a building, they talked to some police officers, and they didn’t bother anyone.”

The couple were arrested after the Virginia FBI gave a tip about their plans to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officers stopped the men, who had driven from Virginia Beach, about a block from the vehicle. Each man carried a handgun, while an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found in the vehicle, with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

District Attorney Larry Krasner had publicly labeled Macias “a shark” associated with far-right extremist groups. The defense portrayed him as a veteran and active member of an evangelical church.

Despite the judge’s ruling on Wednesday, Krasner maintained his view that the couple had driven to Philadelphia to disrupt the election.

“If you commit a crime while trying to undermine people’s voting rights and get their votes counted properly, you will be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

A lawyer for LaMotta did not immediately return a message asking for comment. ___ Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Maryclaire Dale on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/Maryclairedale

PART: