Trump Suggests He’ll Be Questioned As New York Investigation Nears End

And depending on Mr Trump’s answers to questions on Wednesday, it could revive that investigation, which lost momentum earlier this year.

Mr Trump is also battling a litany of other criminal investigations. Along with this week’s FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, his home and private club in Palm Beach, Florida, federal prosecutors question witnesses about his involvement in efforts to reverse his election loss; a House committee held a series of hearings to tie him more closely to the January 6 attack on the Capitol; and a Georgia prosecutor is investigating possible election meddling on the part of Mr Trump and his allies.

Ms. James’s investigation may be completed sooner than those investigations. Instead of filing a lawsuit that would take years to resolve, she could first enter settlement negotiations with the former president’s lawyers to get a faster financial payout. But if she eventually charges Mr. Trump — and if Ms. James is victorious in the trial — a judge could impose hefty financial penalties on Mr. Trump and restrict his New York business activities.

In their bid to fend off a lawsuit from Ms. James, Mr. Trump’s attorneys will likely argue that real estate valuation is a subjective process and that his company simply estimated the value of his properties, with no intention of doing so. artificially inflating them. While Ms. James has argued in court documents that the Trump organization provided fake valuations to banks to obtain favorable loans, Mr. Trump’s lawyers could argue that these were sophisticated financial institutions that made a hefty profit from their dealings with Mr. Trump.