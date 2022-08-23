Trump sues US government over FBI search of Florida home

Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked a federal court to temporarily block the FBI from reviewing the materials it seized from his Florida home two weeks ago, until a special master can be appointed to oversee the review. .

Trump’s motion, filed in a federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, also demanded that the U.S. Department of Justice provide him with more detailed proof of ownership of the items the FBI seized from his March home. a-Lago during the search on Aug. 8, asking investigators to return any items beyond the scope of the search warrant.

“Politics should not influence the administration of justice,” the file says. “Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes,” it added.

In highly sensitive cases, a special captain can sometimes be appointed to review seized material and ensure investigators do not review privileged information.

When FBI agents searched the homes of Trump’s former attorneys Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan requested the appointment of a special master.

Trump’s request was assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump. A Justice Department spokesman said prosecutors will submit their response to the court.

“The Aug. 8 search warrant in Mar-a-Lago was approved by a federal court after the required determination of probable cause,” said spokesman Anthony Coley.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the judge who approved the warrant, is considering whether to ask the Justice Department to release a redacted copy of the affidavit with evidence of probable reason to search Trump’s home.

The Justice Department opposed the release during a court hearing last week, saying it would provide a “roadmap” of the investigation and potentially slacken witness cooperation.

In a court order filed earlier on Monday, Reinhart said he agreed these were legitimate concerns, but said he wants to explore a “less onerous alternative to sealing the entire document.”

The Justice Department has until noon on Thursday to provide him with a sealed copy of the document that he may be able to make public.

The Aug. 8 Mar-a-Lago search marked a significant escalation in one of the many federal and state investigations Trump will face during his term in office and in private affairs.

After Trump and his allies complained in the media that the search was politically motivated, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asked the court to release a redacted copy of the search warrant and title deed listing the stolen items.

The search is part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

During its search, the FBI seized 11 sets of classified material in Mar-a-Lago, some of which were labeled “top secret” — the highest level of classification reserved for the most meticulous U.S. national security information and can only be viewed in special government facilities.

It is unclear whether Trump has waited too long before seeking to appoint a special master.

Last week, Trump released a redacted August 15 email he received from Jay Bratt, the department’s chief of counterintelligence, who indicated he had deployed a “filter” team of agents tasked with removing privileged materials.

