Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former US President Donald Trump has sided with Spain’s far right in a video shown at a rally in Madrid, which also includes messages from leading stars of the European populist right, such as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Viktor Orban from Hungary.

In a recording lasting less than 40 seconds, taken while Trump was on a plane, Trump thanked Spain’s far-right Vox party and its leader Santiago Abascal for what he called the “great job” they are doing.

“We need to make sure we protect our borders and do a lot of good conservative things,” Trump said. “Spain is a great country and we want to keep it a great country. So congratulations to Vox for so many great messages you are sending to the people of Spain and the people of the world.”

Vox drew national attention to Spain’s political landscape in 2019 when it became the third largest power in the Spanish parliament after an election that led to a national left-wing coalition still in power. Vox’s messages include zero tolerance for Catalan separatism, disregard for gender equality, diatribes against unauthorized immigration from Africa, and embracing both the “Reconquista” of medieval Spain of Islam and the legacy of General Francisco Franco’s 20th-century dictatorship.

Abascal returned the flattery as he took the stage at the outdoor venue after more video messages from European and South American right-wing politicians and a personal speech by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

“My thanks to President Donald Trump, a visionary in the fight for sovereign nations, a visionary in the fight for secure borders, who has suffered (attacks) from the world’s most powerful establishment and the biggest media attack leader ever faced. in recent memory,” Abascal told the crowd of several thousand, many waving red-and-yellow Spanish flags.

Despite its spectacular turnout, the party led by Abascal fell short of the expectations it set for itself in regional competitions this year and had seen its first serious fight under its leaders. Vox is now looking to next year’s regional and municipal elections as it battles to outdo Spain’s traditional conservatives.

The annual rally comes just weeks after Abascal and the rest of the far right in Europe celebrated the victory of Meloni’s neo-fascist Brothers of Italy Party.

Meloni’s recorded message lasted several minutes and was aimed at her priorities as she prepares to become Italian Prime Minister r: push for a price cap for energy in the European Union and restore economic self-reliance.

The victory by Meloni has worried European Union leaders that Italy, the bloc’s third largest economy, could put national interests first, such as Hungary and Poland does.

“We are not monsters, people understand that. Long live Vox, long live Spain, long live Italy, long live Europe patriots,’ said Meloni. “Only by winning in our countries can Europe become a political giant we want, not a bureaucratic giant.”

The Vox meeting also featured video appearances by former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, Chilean right-wing politician Jose Antonio Kastthe daughter of the former Bolivian interim president Jeanine Anezand the US Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

“On the one hand, there are the global elites and the global left, which is getting more and more violent and violent, on the other, there are conservative populists, who share the values ​​of God, and land and family and freedom,” Cruz said. “Sometimes the left scores dangerous victories, as we saw in Colombia. Sometimes the good ones win, as we saw in Italy.”

Cruz said he hoped the gains from the right around the world would include a landslide Republican victory in the US congressional midterm elections next month. Trump campaigned for right-wing candidates in the November 8 election and is considering a new presidential election.

AP writer Colleen Barry contributed to this report from Milan, Italy.

