Trump seeks to halt deposition in rape accuser’s defamation case

Donald Trump asked a judge to postpone a defamation lawsuit by New York columnist E. Jean Carroll after a federal appeals court issued a preliminary ruling that could derail the case.

Trump won part of his appeal last week over whether Carroll’s lawsuit has been barred by a statute that broadly protects government employees from lawsuits related to their duties. The appeals court agreed with him that presidents qualify as employees under the law, but asked DC’s highest local court to determine whether his comments about Carroll were an official duty.

On Monday, the former president’s attorney, Alina Habba, said in a letter to the judge overseeing the case in the lower court that Carroll has “not presented any tenable argument as to why this case should go ahead” before the D.C. court answers the second question.

Carroll, who claims Trump raped her two decades ago and then vilified her by denying it in 2019, wants to press ahead with several statements — including his own — as the appeal continues. Her attorney Roberta Kaplan said in a separate letter to the court that the case must go ahead because the appeals court’s finding “changed virtually nothing.”

Habba called that argument “tasteless and clearly untrue” and said her request to put the case on hold is “extremely time sensitive as the parties have numerous statements planned over the next two weeks,” without saying who would testify.

Carroll claims Trump attacked her in a department store locker room in the 1990s, a claim he denies. She indicated in a recent filing with the lower court that she plans to sue him under New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which comes into effect in November.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, 20-03977, 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals (Manhattan).

