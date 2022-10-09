Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tears into Biden for ‘reckless’ nuclear armageddon comments

Mike Pompeo called President Joe Biden’s warning of possible nuclear weapons “reckless” on Sunday.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the former Secretary of State under Donald Trump went a step further, saying the deteriorating state of affairs in Eastern Europe was a “failure” of the Democrat’s foreign policy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has put the world on edge with his increasingly hostile suggestions that Moscow could be ready to use nuclear weapons as its invasion of Ukraine continues to face historic setbacks.

Biden sent shockwaves on Thursday with his comments to donors about how serious he believes the current situation between Russia and Ukraine is.

“We haven’t seen the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis,” the president said.

It prompted multiple officials in the Biden administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, to quickly make it clear that there was no change in US assessments of Russia’s readiness to use nuclear weapons.

Biden’s critics, such as Pompeo, have attacked the president for fueling an already tense situation.

But allies of the president who also appeared on Sunday’s news programs defended him, saying he was simply sounding the alarm about possible future problems.

“I think the president is right in raising the risk of a nuclear conflict because Vladimir Putin is increasingly being cornered,” Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, a Democrat, told CNN’s State of the Union address.

“This is a dangerous man, and the United States must be ready for Putin to use a tactical nuclear weapon.”

Murphy was quick to add that he saw “no sign that he’s going to do that any time soon,” but added: “I think Joe Biden is right to prepare this country for the fact that you’re dealing with a very dangerous person in Russia.’

National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby reaffirmed to ABC News this week that the US saw no change in the Kremlin’s nuclear stance, but also defended Biden’s seemingly ill-considered comment.

“His comments were not based on any new or new intelligence or new evidence that Mr Putin made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, frankly, we have no evidence that he made that kind of decision,” Kirby said.

“What the president was thinking about was that there is a lot at stake right now, given what is going on on the battlefield in Ukraine and given the very irresponsible and reckless comments Vladimir Putin has made in recent days.”

Pompeo, however, said Biden’s rhetoric “endangers Americans’ own lives.”

“Those comments were reckless,” said the former US chief diplomat.

“I think, more importantly, they show perhaps one of the greatest foreign policy failures of recent decades, namely the failure to deter Vladimir Putin in the same way the Trump administration has done for four years.”

He also chided Biden for the informal setting in which the president issued the dramatic warning.

“When you hear a president randomly talking about Armageddon – as a random thought, just using [it] in a fundraiser — that’s a terrible risk to the American people,” Pompeo said.

“If he really believes that, he should seriously talk to us.”

Biden spent most of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, where he spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday about the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

“The leaders reiterated their condemnation of Russia’s attempted annexation of Ukrainian territory, as well as their continued commitment to hold Russia accountable for its brutal actions and to provide security and economic aid to Ukraine,” the White House said in a readout after their announcement. call.

Leaders also discussed recent developments in global energy markets and the importance of securing a sustainable and affordable energy supply. They also discussed efforts to promote regional stability and prosperity in the Western Balkans.’

It comes after part of the bridge connecting Russia to the Crimean peninsula collapsed during the most recent high-profile setback the Russians faced in their invasion of Ukraine.

A nighttime explosion that also hit a fuel train is responsible for the detonation. Three people are said to have died.

Russia, which has accused Ukraine of orchestrating the explosion, fired rockets Sunday night that hit apartment buildings in the city of Zaporizhzhya.

Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were killed.