Trump says prospects of World War III keeps him up at night and tears into ‘disaster’ Letitia James

Donald Trump said the idea of ​​an impending World War III keeps him up at night” during a lengthy interview in which he railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James and reiterated his claim that the war in Ukraine would have been prevented. as he was still chairman.

He said nuclear power makes the world the most dangerous it has ever been, as the former president warned that international affairs spell doom.

Predictions of a possible World War III, Trump said, are based on the war between Russia and Ukraine, which began in February, and the growing international feud over the island of Taiwan and its autonomy from China.

“I think more than anything, I think we could end up in World War III,” Trump said when John Catsimatidis asked on his radio show Tuesday night, “what are the things that keep you up at night now?”

“It’s a very bad time to use the word cavalry as nuclear,” the 45th president said. “A very bad time for this country and a very bad and very dangerous time for the world.”

Trump also said that if he were still at the helm, Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine. He said that after President Joe Biden’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer, Putin saw a weakness in US leadership.

Donald Trump said the prospects of an approaching WWIII are keeping him up at night

Based on the war between Russia and Ukraine and the dispute over the autonomy of Taiwan from China. Trump reiterated his claim that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he was still president. Pictured: Ukraine National Guard checks for mines along a road in Kharkiv . on September 20

“I think this was the most embarrassing and horrifying moment — pretty much the most embarrassing moment in our country’s history,” Trump said of the Afghanistan debacle. “I think Putin saw that.”

“But he never would have done it, that would never have been a problem,” Trump said in the hypothetical situation where he is still president. “He had no intention of going into Ukraine, and he understood the consequences.”

“What happened in Ukraine should never have happened,” he added.

Russia has continued its attack on Ukraine for seven months and the Kremlin held a vote on Tuesday that clears the way for Moscow to annex part of the Eastern European nation.

Trump came in more and also had some choice words for James during his interview after the New York Attorney General charged him with fraud over his business dealings with the Trump Organization.

Trump called New York Attorney General Letitia James a ‘horror show’ and said she is the reason ‘rich people’ leave the state

Speaking of rising crime in the nation’s most populous city, which he once called home, Trump went on his “horror show” liberal AG.

“We have killers going down – walking down the street. It’s just awful. She’s a horror show, she’s so bad,” Trump said of James’ leadership. “She doesn’t care about violent crime.”

“She doesn’t care, except she’s trying to use Trump’s name to get elected,” he continued with the 77 WABC radio show Cats at Night. “And she’s a disaster and everyone knows it. She did a terrible job.’

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, moved himself, his wife Melania and son Barron, 16, to the red state of Florida in the midst of his presidency, turning his new permanent residence into his Mar-a-Lago estate in his Palm Beach- club.

He said that “wealthy people leaving New York” cause further problems for the city and the state because they are the ones “giving the money so it can function.”

“If this continues, I don’t know what will happen to New York.”

In a statement last month at James’s office, Trump pleaded for the fifth on every question asked for hours as a way to thwart her investigation into his business dealings — separate from any other investigation into Trump’s activity as president.

While he was in New York City, Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion was searched by the FBI in a case in which he may have taken classified documents and materials from the White House when he left office.

Also in the interview, Trump touched on some of his favorite topics, such as criticizing Biden for his “open borders” policies and protesting economic problems, including record high inflation and gas prices.

The roundtable on the radio program concluded that Trump will run for president again in 2024.

While the former president has not formally announced a new White House bid, he has repeatedly said in meetings and in interviews that his base will be happy with his decisions coming “very soon.”

“He’s running, no doubt about it,” a panelist told Catsimatidis. “He talks like a candidate.