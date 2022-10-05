Trump says National Archives should return files seized in Mar-a-Lago raid

Donald Trump has launched another attack on the National Archives and Records Administration, which handles presidential records, after the FBI seized thousands of documents from Mar-a-Lago that were allegedly government property.

‘There is no security at NARA. I want my documents back!’ Trump complained in a lengthy statement Tuesday, accusing the federal agency of confusing the handling of government documents.

The Justice Department says it seized about 11,000 documents, including about 100 with classified marks, during an Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, amid an investigation into potential violations of laws governing the handling of public records.

Investigators say many of those documents belong in the National Archives, but Trump lashed out at the agency in his statement, citing an embarrassing incident in 2009 when NARA lost a hard drive containing Clinton administration records.

Trump shared one CNN report that detailed how NARA lost the external hard drive containing confidential personal information, including the names, phone numbers and social security numbers of White House staffers and visitors.

“NARA lost an entire hard drive full of HIGHLY SENSITIVE information from the Clinton White House,” Trump wrote. ‘What else have they “lost”? How can Americans trust a system like this?’

The hard drive in question was found missing from a processing room at NARA’s College Park, Maryland facility in March 2009.

The missing drive contained the names and social security numbers of about 15,750 people, according to a announcement from the agency.

NARA said at the time that the hard drive contained no original records, only backups. But it doesn’t look like the missing drive was ever found.

The National Archives’ press office did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com after business hours on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the Mar-a-Lago case following an appeals court ruling that put a stop to allowing a ‘special master’ to file classified documents seized from the president’s Florida club.

Trump wants to return to a process in which a senior judge acting as a special master pores over material seized in the raid of his Florida club to rule on Trump’s claims over material the former president considers too privileged.

That could allow Trump to use that notification to reject certain material marked “classified” or even “top secret” and keep it out of the hands of government investigators as part of their investigation related to the removal and retention of government national security documents.

Trump’s lawyers asked Justice Clarence Thomas to issue an order that would reverse the appeals court’s emergency action. Thomas, who has come to lead the court’s 6-3 conservative majority, oversees the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals as a Circuit Justice, though he could send the case to the full court.

It’s just the latest twist in the battle that has whipped its way through the courts and thrust Trump’s legal woes back into the spotlight ahead of the November election.

After Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon appointed a ‘special master’ to review the material seized during the FBI search, the Justice Department went to the 11th Circuit to try to overturn part of her ruling.

They sought to block parts of the order that required the special master to review classified documents — with about 100 documents marked classified seized in an Aug. 8 search — and in which Trump asserted privilege claims.

The DOJ argued that these documents were government property and that Trump should not be allowed to claim executive privilege against them, while also claiming to keep attorney-client documents out of the government’s hands.

The government prevailed, although the special master retained his paramount role. District Judge Raymond Dearie, who was recommended by Trump’s team, will remain in the role. A three-judge appeals court panel ruled in the DOJ’s favor.

Trump’s team argued that any interference with the review of material — which comes amid Trump’s own assertion of privilege — “erodes public confidence in our justice system.”

Legal experts pointed out Tuesday that Trump’s team was not trying to throw out another part of the appeals court ruling: that the DOJ could continue to use classified material in its investigation.

Lawyers for Trump filed the 296 pages archiving seeks to overturn part of the appeals court’s recent ruling.

They argue that it compromises ‘the integrity of the well-established policy against piecemeal appellate processing and ignoring the district court’s broad discretion without justification.’

Just as the DOJ has argued that Trump’s ploy could interfere with a government investigation under the Espionage Act, Trump’s team argues that it could harm the special master’s role.

“This unjustified stay should be vacated as it significantly detracts from the ongoing, time-sensitive work of the Special Master,” they wrote.

‘Furthermore, any restriction on the comprehensive and transparent review of materials seized in the extraordinary raid of a president’s home erodes public confidence in our justice system.’

The 11th Circuit ‘lacked jurisdiction’ to review the special master order,’ they wrote.

In a footnote, Trump’s lawyers cite Judge Ketanji-Brown Jackson, who first sat in the high court on Monday.

‘As Justice Jackson long ago recognized, the wheels of justice come to an ignominious halt when a person – not just the political rival of the sitting administration – is targeted for “being attached to the wrong political views” or “being unpopular with the dominant or governing group,”‘ they write.

Trump’s application to the Supreme Court was signed by four of his lawyers: Lindsey Halligan, Chris Kise, Evan Corcoran and James Trusty. Kise is reportedly working on a $3 million advance.

Trump’s lawyers defended the original appointment of a special master by Judge Cannon, which was confirmed just weeks before Trump left office, in a move that some legal experts doubted would happen.

‘The unprecedented circumstances presented in this case – an investigation of the 45th President of the United States by the administration of his political rival and successor – compelled the District Court to recognize the significant need for increased vigilance and to order the appointment of a Special Masters to ensure fairness, transparency and maintenance of public trust,’ they write.