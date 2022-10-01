Trump says Mitch McConnell has a ‘DEATH WISH’ for supporting Democrat-backed bills

<!–

Former President Donald Trump appeared to threaten Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for supporting Democratic-backed bills.

In a post on his Truth Social page on Friday night, the former president criticized McConnell for passing “Trillions of dollars in Democrat-sponsored bills, without even the slightest negotiation.”

He later reflected that he believed McConnel was doing it to spite him “because he hates Donald J. Trump and knows I’m strongly opposed to them,” or because “he believes in the bogus and highly destructive Green New Deal, and he’s out to take the country with the.

“In any case, either reason is unacceptable,” the former president wrote, before stating: “He has a DEATH WISH.”

Trump then insulted McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan, saying McConnell “must immediately seek help and advice from his loving Chinese wife, Coco Chow.”

Former President Donald Trump claimed that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell must have a death wish for supporting Democratic-backed bills. The former president is seen here arriving at a Save America rally in Wilmington, North Carolina, on September 23.

The comments come after McConnell announced his support for the Voter Count Act and approved stopgap funding that also provides aid to support

The former president did not specify which bills he criticized for passing McConnell, but earlier criticized the Senate Minority Leader for passing “a budget without any negotiation and without taking back any of the trillions of dollars that he’s getting other Republicans to agree to.” “. a.’

The interim agreement provides funds for the federal government through December 16 and provides $12.4 billion in military and diplomatic aid to Ukraine.

But the post also comes just days after McConnell voiced support for the bipartisan Voter Count Act, which would reform the way Congress counts electoral votes and make it harder to challenge state-certified election results.

“I will proudly support the legislation, as long as nothing more than technical changes are made in its current form,” McConnell announced on the Senate floor Tuesday, to the surprise of some of his colleagues.

“The chaos that came to a head on January 6 last year certainly underscored the need for an update,” he added.

The former president also insulted McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan. The couple is shown here in November.

Those comments deepened the widening schism between the two GOP figureheads ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

In private, Rolling Stone Trump has reportedly vented to some of his confidants that if Republicans fail to win back both the House and Senate, he expects ‘all those fucking RINOs’ to blame him for any high-profile Republican losses.

In these complaints, a source familiar with the matter said, Trump has repeatedly singled out McConnell as someone he says is actively working to sabotage Republicans’ chances of winning the Senate.