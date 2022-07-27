Trump says he’ll SUE CNN for defamation regarding the ‘overwhelming evidence of fraud’

Former President Trump announced he would sue CNN on Wednesday after the network had repeatedly defamed him for his allegations of electoral fraud during the 2020 race.

“I have notified CNN of my intention to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me,” Trump wrote in a statement. “I will also take action against other media outlets who have slandered me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud during the 2020 elections. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our country!”

In a 282-page letter to CNN executives, Trump’s attorneys cited dozens of examples of the network’s coverage that labeled Trump’s election fraud claims as “lies,” “false stories” and “baseless theories.”

The lawsuit alleges that calling Trump’s claims “lies” is “false and defamatory” because Trump sincerely believes in his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Disregarding President Trump’s genuine belief in his statements, CNN has published numerous articles characterizing him as a ‘liar’ and the purveyor of the ‘big lie,’” the letter to CNN reads.

It accused CNN of comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler by labeling his allegations of voter fraud as “the big lie.”

The letter called on CNN to issue a retraction to avoid the lawsuit.

“If such correction, apology or withdrawal is not published, a lawsuit will be filed and damages will be sought against you, CNN,” the document warned.

The letter also cited examples dating back to the 2016 election, where it accused CNN of allowing claims that Trump was “illegitimately elected” to go unchecked and “run a story” that repeatedly defamed Trump’s character for and after the 2020 presidential election.

Dozens of lawsuits filed after the 2020 election for alleged widespread fraud that tipped the election in favor of President Biden were dismissed on the spot, suggesting Trump’s defamation charges may not go far.

Trump has a habit of threatening those who speak out against him with lawsuits — he threatened to sue the women who accused him of sexual misconduct prior to the 2016 election, he threatened to sue President Nancy Pelosi and Representative Adam Kinzinger, as well as the New York Times for critical reporting. He has previously stated that the US needs to change libel laws to make it easier to win defamation claims. There is a high legal bar for defamation charges made by public figures.