Trump says he would be ‘best women’s basketball coach’ as he would get LeBron James to transition

Former President Donald Trump targeted some of his favorite populist goals in a speech on Tuesday before joking that he would become a champion female basketball coach if he entered the sport because he convinced LeBron James to play as a woman.

Trump returned to Washington, DC for the first time since leaving, to deliver a speech at an America First Policy Institute conference.

Previously, Mike Pence, his vice president, had set out a “freedom agenda” roadmap for conservatives, linking the right to life and culture war issues with a call to protect American values.

It presented Republicans with a stark split screen of how two potential 2024 candidates would run their campaigns.

Contrary to Pence’s neat roadmap modeled on conservative philosophy, Trump laid down a laugh-filled grab bag of populist talking points – from executions for drug dealers to moving the homeless from urban centers to tent towns outside the city – before condemning the way transgender athletes can compete in women’s sports.

“I’m telling you what if I were the greatest women’s basketball coach in history one day,” he said. ‘Because I don’t like Lebron James… I like Michael Jordan much better.

“But I would go to Lebron James. It does not matter. I say LeBron, have you ever had a desire to be a woman?

“Because I wish you would be a star in my team that I am building, I will have the best team in history, they will never lose. No one comes within 70 points of this team.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Donald Trump offered competing visions for Republicans in 2024 with speeches in Washington, DC, on Tuesday. Pence urged conservatives to look to the next election — not the last — in a swipe at his former boss. Trump offered a scattergun attack on populist targets in a typical roundabout speech

Trump mocked transgender athletes in a series where he portrayed a woman lifting weights, saying he would be the best female basketball coach in history by persuading LeBron James to play as a woman

Trump claimed his team would win by 70 points with James on his team — though he said he was a bigger fan of Michael Jordan

On Saturday, Trump spoke at a conservative youth conference, where he touted his plans with “Schedule F” to oust career officials if he returns to power.

But DailyMail.com has learned that he told insiders he didn’t like the speech, which was “too swampy.”

He returned on Tuesday with a much more Trumpy look, hitting populist targets and making lightning-fast jokes.

He mocked transgender athletes in a series where he portrayed a woman lifting weights.

“This man is passing by, his name is Alice … world record, world record,” he told the audience. “We could have added a few hundred pounds more. It’s so unfair.’

He hammered the Biden administration on the level of crime sweeping the country and reiterated his demand for drug dealers to be put to death.

“If you execute a drug dealer, you save 500 lives,” he said, without explaining the source of his statistics.

It marked the first time Trump set foot in the capital since he left hours before Joe Biden’s inauguration in January last year.

And he said the city was unrecognizable because of homeless camps.

Instead, the former property developer presented his solution to the problem

Trump has repeatedly teased to launch a campaign to retake the White House in 2024

“Open up large plots of cheap land on the outskirts of the city,” Trump said. “Make thousands and thousands of high-quality tents.”

He said it was the “only way to remove the hundreds of thousands of people, and maybe millions of people across our country,” referring to the homeless.

“It can be done in one day,” Trump said.

Allies have urged the former president to spend more time talking about his vision for the future and less criticizing the 2020 election as he continues to tease a potential bid to return to the White House.

Across town, Pence managed to lash out at his former boss, urging conservatives to focus on the future, not the past.

It came after he finished his speech to the Young America’s Foundation when asked about divisions between him and Trump.

“I don’t know if the president and I disagree on issues,” he said cautiously.

‘But we can differ in focus.

‘I really believe that elections are about the future. And that it is imperative, at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give in to the temptation to look back.

“But I think the time has come for us to offer a bold, positive agenda to bring America back.”

The two leaders of the last government are the contenders for 2024.

Pence is expected to publish a memoir of his tenure in the new year. And also announced Tuesday that a memoir is coming later this year.

“I’m excited to announce that ‘So Help Me God’ will be available on November 15,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s my story of faith and public service to the country I love so much!”

Pence should have appeared at the Heritage Foundation the day before. However, his appearance at the conservative think tank had to be postponed when his plane was unable to land due to bad weather.

His speech had been heralded as an important roadmap for conservatives to connect with voters.

Pence set out his “freedom agenda” as a roadmap for conservatives. He is widely expected to announce a presidential election early in the new year

Instead, he kept his comments to a younger audience on Tuesday.

“There is a cure for what ails America. And that is leadership committed to American freedom,” he said.

“More than ever, we must lead America with a freedom agenda focused on the future.”

He linked his policy recommendations to an agenda based on freedom, in which power is given to individuals rather than institutions.

“I know that Congress cannot and should not try to solve every problem our country faces,” he said.

“A careful study of Congress shows that Congress has done two things right in our history: nothing and overreacting.

“And so our freedom agenda is about equipping Americans like you to advocate for freedom, with your neighbors and friends and families and colleagues.”

He was able to frame the nation’s culture wars.

“If we allow the radical left to continue dumping toxic waste into the upper reaches of our culture.

“Politics is becoming more toxic than ever.

“You know the American people are proud of our culture.

“They believe it is worth protecting for future generations. As Americans, we believe in those timeless ideals of life and freedom, and the pursuit of happiness.”