Trump says he should be reinstated as President

Former President Donald Trump again invaded the Justice Department on Monday after a judge ruled in his favor in his bid to reap the fruits of the FBI’s search in Mar-a-Lago — saying the agency’s “find the results of the 2000 would change’ election.

Trump fired the message on his Truth Social website hours after a judge he appointed in 2000 ruled in part in his favor in his bid to get a “special master” to review documents the FBI seizes. had taken during a search of his Florida home.

The ruling not only opens the door for Trump to recover or take away some documents for government use, but also halts an investigation into possible mishandling or removal of classified government documents.

Trump jumped on the offensive Monday, ripping off law enforcement again, in a possible allusion to the way the FBI processed information about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Are they going to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative electoral fraud? They should!!!’ Trump wrote.

The comment doubled on a post Trump wrote last week after Big Tech companies downgraded a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop in a way that limited its exposure.

Former President Donald Trump has called on the Justice Department and the FBI to “change the results of the 2020 presidential election.” A judge has granted Donald Trump’s request to have a special master review documents seized during the Mar-a-Lago raid

The FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY FOR THE ELECTION knowing that if they hadn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 presidential election.’ This is massive FRAUD AND ELECTION INTERFERENCE on a level never seen before in our country,” Trump wrote.

‘SOLUTION: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimum solution, declare the 2020 Elections irreparably compromised and hold another Elections immediately!’

He again infiltrated the agency by reposting a user who wrote that the ‘FBI looted Barron’s Room’… But never looted Hunter’s.’

Trump echoed the sentiment, writing, “That’s right!!!”

Trump’s message on Monday also came after President Joe Biden once again ripped apart “extremist” members of the MAGA movement and “Trumpies” in general.

Trump claimed the Justice Department was “caught in a massive and determinant electoral fraud” and said it should “change the results” of the 2020 election he lost to Joe Biden

Trump Has Been Hammering The FBI Since Mar-a-Lago Raid Last Month

‘Are we building a future or are we obsessed with the past?’ Biden said so at a Labor Day event in Milwaukee.

The New York Post reported Monday about Timothy Thibault, the FBI agent who resigned last week after being beaten by Republicans for his handling of the Hunter Biden probe. According to the article, sources identified Thibault as the “point man” for former Hunter business partner Tony Bobulinski, who attended the final presidential debate of 2020 at Trump’s invitation.

Trump’s return to electoral renewal, not provided for in the Constitution, came after a federal judge in Florida granted Donald Trump’s request to have documents seized by a special agent during the Mar-a-Lago raid. to be judged by the master. the former president’s main demand and aborting the government’s investigation.

Judge Aileen Cannon approved Trump’s motion to appoint a special master “to check seized property for personal items and documents and possibly privileged material subject to attorney-client privilege and/or executive privilege claims.”

The Trump-appointed judge also prohibits the government from “temporarily” assessing and using the seized materials pending the completion of the assessment.

That gives Trump and his legal team an added advantage by delaying the speedy proceedings that have unfolded since the Aug. 8 FBI search for Mar-a-Lago. A possible appeal from the government could further delay the procedure.

Judge Cannon issued the injunction in a Labor Day ruling after surprising some legal observers last Saturday with a ruling that revealed her temporary tendency to attribute Trump’s pressure to a special master.

Trump’s team made its first claim in a federal court filing in Florida after another judge ruled to issue a heavily redacted affidavit that ordered the FBI to shut down the former’s private club. president to search.

Judge Aileen Cannon was appointed by Trump and confirmed in 2020

The administration responded to Trump’s indictment in Florida with a damning 36-page filing, revealing new information about the extent of classified material agents found at Mar-a-Lago.

They also include an FBI photo of documents labeled “Top Secret,” taken from Trump’s office, spread out on a carpet.

The judge said her order must not interfere with a classification review or intelligence review.

That comes after director of national intelligence Avril Haines told two congressional committees she would report to them on the national security documents discovered at Mar-a-Lago.

The judge told attorneys for Trump and the administration to provide and submit a list of potential special master’s candidates, as well as a schedule for assessment and compensation.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers demanded a special master to review material seized by the FBI, demanding the return of personal items belonging to Trump

The Justice Department released a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.

The judge blocked a ruling on Trump’s request for the return of property seized during the raid.

The FBI seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified documents during the raid and found classified documents hidden in Trump’s office, according to the filing.

Some were marked ‘TOP SECRET//SCI’ with bright yellow borders and one was marked ‘SECRET//SCI’ with a rust colored border.

The administration responded to Trump’s request in its own files, saying its own taint teams were already nearly done with an assessment of attorney-client privilege. It also said there was no precedent for a special master to review the executive’s prerogative, arguing that the privilege rested with the current executive: President Biden.

“After fully considering the arguments of the parties and the exceptional circumstances presented, the Court finds the exercise of equitable jurisdiction over this action justified,” Judge Cannon wrote.

She agreed with the government that there was no evidence of “insensitive disregard for Plaintiff’s constitutional rights” in the search, which followed months of back and forth and a subpoena for other documents.

But she also cited documents discovered by a Privilege Review Team that contained seized materials “medical documents, tax correspondence and accounting information.”

She said the government acknowledged the seizure of some personal belongings “without probative value,” containing “more than 500 pages of material potentially subject to client-lawyer privilege.”

She quoted a “detailed inventory of real estate” where the government said agents seized “approximately 11,000 documents and 1,800 other items from the office and storage area’ at Mar-a-Lago.

Her ruling also mentioned the risk of government leaks.

“In addition to potentially being deprived of important personal documents, which alone causes real harm, Plaintiff faces an unquantifiable potential harm from inappropriate disclosure of sensitive information to the public,” she wrote.

The judge also showed a sensitivity to Trump’s reputation if he were to be charged or even based solely on a search of his home.

“Given Plaintiff’s past position as President of the United States, the stigma associated with the seizure of the subject is in a league of its own. A future indictment, to any extent based on property that would have to be returned, would result in reputational damage of a distinctly different magnitude,” she wrote.

In one passage, the judge noted the “limits” of her resolve, stating that Trump “may not have the right to return much of the seized property or to prevail over his anticipated privilege claims. That investigation remains for another day,” she added.

She also rejected a government analogy that Trump’s push to get back documents owned by the U.S. government was related to a drug dealer in a case who pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine and then demanded the return of $140,000 spent during was seized in a raid.

‘The Plaintiff has not committed any crimes; the government has not clearly explained why Plaintiff’s hands are unclean with regard to the seized personal materials; and in any case, this is not a situation where there is no room to doubt the immediately apparent incriminating nature of the seized material, as in the case of the sale of cocaine,” she wrote.