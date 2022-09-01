Trump says DOJ made him look like a ‘slob’ over documents photo

Former President Donald Trump complained on Thursday that the FBI made him look like a “slob” after a Justice Department file released Tuesday showed a photo of classified documents lying on the floor of what is believed to be an office space in Mar-a-Lago. is.

“A lot of people think that when you walk into my office, I have confidential documents or whatever it may be – all released – but I had confidential documents scattered all over my floor. Like a slob,” Trump said on Thursday morning the John Fredericks Radio Show. “Like I’m reading these documents all day, otherwise someone else would be.”

The ex-president had turned on the right-wing TV network to insist that the DOJ’s action was “unfair” because investigators “put them there in a messy way, and then they took a picture and released it to the public.”

On Tuesday, this partially redacted photo was included in a 35-page Justice Department court filing as former President Donald Trump attempts to appoint a “special master” to review evidence seized from Mar-a-Lago.

About Fox, allies of the president made similar complaints.

“He’s a very neat person,” daughter-in-law Lara Trump told Fox & Friends on Thursday morning. “He would never scatter documents on a floor like that.”

One of Trump’s attorneys, Alina Habba, said on Sean Hannity’s Fox program Wednesday night that Trump’s office isn’t messy — and she knows from personal experience.

“I have first-hand knowledge, as you know, I’m there often,” she told Hannity. ‘I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen that. His office doesn’t look like that. Anyone who knows President Trump’s office—he often has guests there—it’s just a joke.”

Former FBI officials, including one of the so-called “FBI enthusiasts,” Peter Strzok, were stunned by the admission that guests were often around classified documents.

“‘I’ve been down there, I’m there often…he often has guests there,” Strzok wrote, roughly quoting Habba. “And from Langley to Ft Meade to 935 Pennsylvania, brows frown even deeper,” he tweeted Wednesday night, sharing Habba’s Fox News clip.

Allies of former President Donald Trump have taken offense at the declassified photo of classified documents lying on the floor. Daughter-in-law Lara Trump (left) called Trump a “very neat person,” while attorney Alina Habba (right) said she was “often” in the office, while also admitting Trump had “guests” near the hoard of documents are found

Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, shared the interview with Trump on Real America’s Voice, making it clear that however the documents were stored — if unsecured — it was a federal crime.

On CNN Thursday morning, Greg Ehrie, the former special agent in charge of FBI Newark, explained what Habba’s confession meant: “They have to assume, from this conversation alone, that they were in the public eye, that they were in his office, ‘ he said about the classified documents.

“They have to assume that that information is not known. How do we protect those assets now,” Ehrie added.

“It doesn’t matter if Trump had the classified documents in cardboard boxes, or made paper airplanes out of them, or used them as emergency toilet paper,” Lieu tweeted. “The federal crime is that the classified documents are in an unsecured location, a location his lawyer now admits many people entered.”

Habba’s confession raises the possibility that prosecutors could call her as a witness.

Former FBI officials, including one of the so-called “FBI aficionados,” Peter Strzok, were stunned by the admission that guests often found themselves around classified documents

Lara Trump, who is married to the ex-president’s son Eric and a contributor to Fox News, downplayed the security threat by claiming all documents had already been released.

“I think their purpose, of course, was to say look, these are all labeled classified documents. Just because something has that label on it doesn’t mean it wasn’t released by my father-in-law when he was president,” she told Fox’s Ainsley Earhardt. “Which he said everything he took from the Oval Office has been released.”

“I think this whole situation has been handled incredibly wrong by the Justice Department and the FBI,” she sneered.

On Thursday, the Justice Department will argue against Team Trump’s request to use a so-called “special master” to be appointed to review evidence seized from the ex-president’s home and private club in Florida.

The hearing comes after the DOJ released a 35-page file, plus the photo, on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported: that the documents were not found on the floor, but are arranged that way, part of a standard protocol on how federal agents display and photograph evidence during searches.

Habba claimed the FBI was trying to make the ex-president look even more careless by laying the documents on the floor.

“They must have literally gone in there and got the documents they wanted or cover letters as it is and put it up so that the public thinks these are top secret documents that were on his floor,” she told Hannity. ‘It’s ridiculous. I can tell you personally, it’s ridiculous. I’ve never seen that before.’