Trump says ‘declined to answer’ questions in New York alleged fraud inquiry

Issued on:

Former US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had declined to answer questions while appearing under oath in a New York state attorney general’s civil investigation into alleged fraud in his family business.

“I declined to answer questions about the rights and privileges accorded to every citizen under the United States Constitution,” Trump said in a statement.

“If your family, your business and all the people around you have become the target of an unfounded, politically motivated witch hunt, supported by lawyers, prosecutors and the fake news media, you have no choice,” he added.

(AFP)

