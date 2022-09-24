Trump says Biden DOJ should investigate Letitia James for ‘appalling and malicious abuse of power’

Former President Trump said the Justice Department must investigate President Biden Letitia James for “appalling and malicious abuse of power” after the New York Attorney General filed a civil lawsuit against him this week.

Speaking at a Save America meeting in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, Trump said: “The Biden Justice Department is investigating the Letitia James for her horrific and malicious abuse of power — we won’t even mention Hunter. We’re not going to talk about that, because that would be disrespectful.’

“Fortunately, the latest polls show that ‘Peek-a-boo’ James will lose to its Republican challenger this fall,” Trump told a vociferous crowd of supporters.

James will face Republican Michael Henry for re-election in November. This week, she filed a lawsuit against Trump and his three adult children, who she alleges as senior executives at the Trump Organization overvalued the company’s assets to secure favorable loans and undervalued them for tax purposes.

Letitia “Peek-a-boo” James – this furious maniac – campaigned by ranting and ranting about her target, her only aim being, ‘We have to get Donald Trump. We have to get him.’ They don’t know about me! I’ve never heard of her,” Trump said.

She went about bragging about her plan to use her office as a weapon against me, probably in conjunction with the federal government, of course, stating that I look forward to going to the New York State Attorney General’s office every day and to sue. I’m going to sue him. And then I’ll go home and I’ll be so happy because I sued him,” he continued. She went on to shout that ‘His days are numbered.’

“Not only does she deserve to lose, she deserves to be immediately removed from office, suspended and banned from the legal profession forever.”

Trump then turned to the economy, noting that the prices of energy, milk, eggs, health insurance and mortgage rates have all risen since he left office, and that “more than 5 million illegal aliens have flooded our borders, and the number of I think is a lot higher than that.’

Trump claimed the US has the “worst border” anywhere in the world. “No third world country would allow their border to cross, they would come out with sticks and stones if they have to.”

“The homicide rate is the highest in 25 years, and the answer is likely to be 49 years,” Trump continued.

The rally was largely in support of Rep. Ted Budd, who is running to replace retiring GOP Senator Richard Burr.

When Budd took the stage, he immediately ripped into President Biden for praising Americans for “everyday necessities” like gas and groceries, and thanked Trump for his job as president.

“You know, he made America great, and who knows, folks, maybe he’ll just do it again,” Budd said to the loud cheers of the crowd.

In a race that has received far less media coverage than other controversial Senate match-ups across the country, Budd will face Democrat Cheri Beasley in November.

Supporters watch as Budd speaks

A Civiqs poll published Thursday showed that Beasley was one point 49-48 ahead of Budd.

The race will be the key to determining who will keep control in a wafer-thin Senate. The unbiased Cook Political Report has rated the race as ‘leans Republican’. Trump won the state by one point in 2020.

While Budd has moved to the right and remains close to Trump in the race to represent the southern swing state, Beasley, a former Supreme Court chief justice, has delivered a moderate message in her Democratic race.

And since some Republicans in other swing states have moved away from federalized abortion laws, Budd firmly approved Senator Lindsey Graham’s proposal for 15 weeks without exception for rape or incest.

Speakers at the event include NC Lt. gov. Mark Robinson, Rep. David Rouzer (NC-07), Republican House nominee Bo Hines and NC Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, among others.

Whatley underlined the importance of the North Carolina Senate race in determining upper room control. He said Pennsylvania and Wisconsin would be “difficult” for Republicans to win, while hinting they had a better chance in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Robinson criticized the military’s vaccine mandate during his remarks, telling the crowd that the Pentagon was more focused on “pronouns” than on defending the country.

Robinson, whose name was mentioned as a candidate for governor in 2024, gave a strong hint that he is considering a race: “We need someone to fill the governor’s mansion,” he said. “I don’t know who it will be.”

Sandy Smith, a Republican nominee for North Carolina’s First District, took the stage to blow up “teacher unions,” which she told the crowd was targeting to “sexualize our children.”