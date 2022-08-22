Trump saw a 550% INCREASE in downloads of his Truth Social app in the week after the raid

<!–

Donald Trump saw a massive 550 percent increase in downloads of his Truth Social app in the week following the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month.

According to AI dataTrump Media & Technology Group’s social media platform has now been downloaded about 3 million times.

Trump used his profile to denounce the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) after the raid and reveal new information. He was also the first to reveal that the FBI searched his Florida home.

In April, Truth Social topped the Apple App Store charts when many of the application’s technical issues were resolved, leading to its first major spike in downloads after its initial launch.

Despite the huge spike in the week of August 8, Truth Social’s total downloads still dwarf mainstream platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and even the far-right site Gab, which has tens of millions of monthly users.

The former president has 3.9 million followers on the platform – a far cry from the nearly 80 million followers he had on Twitter.

Trump’s app was launched on the Apple Store in February 2022 and was conceptualized after Trump was permanently banned from Twitter following the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack.

While Trump denounced the raid on his Florida estate on August 8, the fallout for him is paying off in terms of downloads from his alternative social media platform. The FBI’s search has also encouraged its supporters, who believe the political attacks on Trump will never stop.

Former California Representative Devin Nunes withdrew from Congress to become CEO of TMTG. He was the highest-ranking GOP member of the House Intelligence Committee.

After the official launch of Truth Social on February 21, 2022, there were approximately 2 million downloads in the Apple App Store in the US in its first two weeks.

But long waits to get to the site led to a drop in downloads, which recovered in late April when people who waited months to access the app finally got access.

Authorities stand outside Mar-a-Lago the day after the FBI raid, which was linked to an investigation into whether Trump resigned from the White House when he left office

Truth Social is promoted as an alternative social media site from major tech platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

It calls it a free speech platform that does not censor or discriminate against differing views.

The platform’s beginnings came from Trump after several of his Twitter posts started receiving flags from the platform for being misleading or containing false information. After the 2020 election and the Capitol bombing, he was banned from Twitter indefinitely for repeated violations.

Many loyal supporters of the former president dropped Twitter and followed him to Truth Social.

Trump continues to post the same kind of messages on his Truth page as he does on Twitter.