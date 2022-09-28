Trump said he swapped toilet in ‘secret bathroom’ off Oval Office after Obama; guest presumed racism

Former President Donald Trump would tell some White House guests he had a personal ‘secret bathroom’ renovated just off the Oval Office after Barack Obama’s successor – using language one guest took to have racist undertones.

The claim, which was based on how the visitor took the odd comment, is included in New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s new book about Trump, Confidence man.

The book, to be released Tuesday, includes an account of the odd comment about the bathroom just off the Oval Office, which Trump would sometimes refer to as the ‘Monica Room’ after former President Bill Clinton’s tryst with a White House intern — with his twin occupations of Obama and Clinton in the same narrow space.

‘When Trump showed visitors his workplace, he invited some to look into what he periodically described as his “secret bathroom”, which he occasionally presented with the claim that he had renovated the entire room down to the toilet,’ writes Haberman.

“Do you understand what I’m talking about?” Trump told a guest,” writes Haberman in a passage obtained by DailyMail.com – in a comment that the Trump guest took as code for disgust with his predecessor.

“The statement was odd and vague and open to interpretation as to why he emphasized the changes, but the guest interpreted it to mean that Trump did not want to use the same bathroom as his black predecessor,” writes Haberman.

A curious footnote to the reported claims is that no such renovation appears to have taken place.

Trump’s claim of a complete overhaul happened to be untrue, officials said at the time: only the toilet seat was replaced, as was customary during a change in government. The most significant addition he made might have been the collection of hairspray that some visitors noticed.’

Trump raised his profile by claiming that President Barack Obama was not born in the United States

Another passage includes images of torn documents inside a White House toilet

Obama occupied the Oval Office for eight years before Trump’s upset victory over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Trump made other remodeling changes, including adding a wrestling belt to a small room off the Oval that was given to him by Vince McMahon

Battles over public accommodations and drinking fountains for blacks and whites were an important battleground for the civil rights movement.

Trump has long rejected accusations of racism and once called himself the ‘least racist person in the world’.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington blasted the account when contacted by DailyMail.com.

‘This is so ridiculous. The world is on fire and this is seriously the best she can come up with?’ She added: ‘It’s so absurd. Some anonymous person making up multiple fake stories to try to smear President Trump.’

Trump’s bathroom problems are a staple of other parts of the book — which also includes photos of torn documents in a White House toilet, with words that look like Trump’s handwriting. This topic has already been in the House investigation on Jan. 6 and may even run into a Justice Department investigation into alleged document destruction.

Another bizarre powder room hallway notes that the bathrooms in the residence were ‘stocked with Trump-branded toiletries.’

‘Staff stopped repeatedly [the president] when he tried to squeeze cash into the hands of military aides serving as officers,’ according to the book.

Lewinsky herself has described the room Trump is said to have said he was renovating as ‘a private personal office off to the side, which consists of a study in the back, a dining room, a small pantry and a bathroom.’

According to Haberman, Trump decorated it with a large TV and various ‘trinkets’, as well as a wrestling belt gifted by former wrestling impresario Vince McMahon, who left WWE this summer after a series of scandals.