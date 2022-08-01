Trump rips Arizona House speaker Rusty Bowers for saying he would never vote for ex-president again

Donald Trump lashed out at Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers Monday after Republican state official told ABC News he would never vote for the former president again.

Bowers had been censored by the Arizona GOP after testifying before the Democrat-led House Selection Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol in June.

The state politician told lawmakers at the public hearing that the ex-president was trying to pressure him to undo Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the 2020 Arizona presidential election.

Trump took to his Truth Social app a day after appearing on ABC’s This Week to claim Bowers was incapable of managing the election or the Southern Border Crisis.

“Think Arizona, your so-called ‘Speaker,’ Rusty (an appropriate name because he’s Rusty, just like steel gets rusty and weak) Bowers, is absolutely terrible,” the former president wrote.

He’s ‘weak’ and wrong on everything, including your horrible Open Border and pathetic election ‘count’. Vote him out!’

Despite testifying against Trump before the Jan. 6 committee, Bowers still praised him and his policies and claimed he would support Trump in a possible reelection bid.

Donald Trump responded Monday to fellow Republican Rusty Bowers’ criticism of him

On his Truth Social app, Trump mocked Bowers’ name and criticized his handling of the 2020 election

Bowers told the Associated Press in June, “If he’s the nominee, if he’s up against Biden, I’d vote for him again. Simply because what he did the first time, before COVID, was so good for the province.”

He backtracked on that on Sunday, when Bowers told ABC’s This Week that “my vote will never tarnish his name on a ballot.”

“I will never vote for him,” Bowers said.

“But it doesn’t have to be, because I think America is tired, and there are some absolutely powerful qualified morally defensible and upright people and that’s what I want.”

Bowers also revealed that members of his own party called him a “traitor” for telling the Jan. 6 committee about Trump’s attempted “cheating.”

As for the former president himself, Bowers accused him of having no contact with ordinary Americans — he was targeting Trump’s populist personality directly.

It comes after Bowers spoke to ABC News on Saturday, where he revealed he will ‘never’ vote for Trump again

“I’ve sometimes thought that someone who was born the way he was and raised the way he was has no idea what a hard life is and what people have to go through in the real world,” Bowers said.

“He has no idea what courage is.”

Bowers also denounced Republicans who support Trump’s claims as “demagogues” who “rule by violence and intimidation.”

Trump backs a challenger to Bowers’ latest election bid in an effort to derail the state official’s political career.

The limited-term president of the Arizona House is running for a seat in the state Senate, where he will face former state senator David Farnsworth.

Their primary race is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2.

At the same time, another Trump-backed candidate, former local news anchor Kari Lake, will compete with Republican-backed establishment candidate Karrin Taylor Robson in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial election.