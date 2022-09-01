Trump responds to bombshell DOJ Mar-a-Lago court filing

<!–

Donald Trump filed a formal response to the Justice Department’s explosive Tuesday night just before his Wednesday night deadline at 8 p.m. to do.

The ex-president’s legal team revisits the DOJ’s arguments against appointing a special master to oversee classified documents recovered by the FBI during an unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

It comes the night before a major hearing in the case on Thursday.

Trump’s legal team suggests they have the right to be represented at a review of the seized documents, arguing that the administration’s review of privileged information is too one-sided.

The DOJ’s 36-page filing Tuesday is a damning record of investigators’ attempts to recover classified documents Trump mistakenly took home after he left the White House.

It accuses Trump and his lawyers of intentionally hiding data from investigators, claiming documents were “probably hidden and removed” to “impede” the investigation.

In his filing on Wednesday, Trump seeks to dismiss the origins of the DOJ’s investigation by arguing that his possession of “sensitive” documents shouldn’t have been a cause for concern to the National Archives — which first raised the alarm over the ex’s treatment President of Secret Documents in January 2021.

“The alleged justification for initiating this criminal investigation was the alleged discovery of sensitive information in the 15 boxes of presidential files,” the court papers said.

Donald Trump’s lawyers responded to the DOJ bombing Wednesday night

“But this ‘discovery’ was completely to be expected given the nature of the presidential records. Simply put, the idea that presidential files might contain sensitive information should never have been a cause for concern.”

Trump’s insistence that he “declassified” all the documents in his possession is one of several defenses he has put forward publicly — which have sometimes contradicted each other.

In the submission, he also states that his use of administrative law “mainly benefits the United States” and therefore should be honoured.

After U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon expressed openness to granting Trump’s request for an outside official to review what the DOJ had seized, prosecutors filed a file showing that a so-called “privilege review team’ was doing much of the same work.

They argue that appointing a special captain would be unnecessary and potentially jeopardize their investigation, given the highly classified nature of the documents recovered.

But Trump’s Wednesday filing calls the privilege review team “deeply flawed” and claims the DOJ has given too broad a picture of its search in Tuesday’s filing — despite the extraordinary details investigators have scrutinized to reveal that they even in the personal data of the ex-president have been bureaus.

The Justice Department released a blistering legal filing Tuesday night that included a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago’s home. On the right is a framed cover of Time Magazine

It also affects the DOJ for not including Trump in the filtration process. The criticism appears to be another attempt by his legal team to gain more insight into the ongoing investigation.

If left unchecked, the DOJ will selectively challenge, leak, and publish selective aspects of their research without resorting to [Trump] but to somehow rely on the self-control of currently unsupervised researchers,” the filing states.

The former president made it clear on his Truth Social app on Wednesday that his biggest complaint was with a photo accompanying the DOJ filing, which shows documents littered the floor of his office in Mar-a-Lago.

Some documents have prominent red ‘TOP SECRET/SCI’ markings – a very high level of classification.

SCI stands for ‘Sensitive Compartmented Information’, which stands for National Safety Information.

“There seems to be confusion about the ‘photo’ where documents were sloppily tossed on the floor and then released photographically for the world to see, as if that’s what the FBI found when they broke into my house,” Trump wrote. Wednesday night. just hours before his new lawsuit was filed.

‘Wrong! They took them out of boxes and scattered them on the carpet, making it seem like a great “find” to them. They dropped them, not me – Very deceiving…’

The court filed by Trump on Wednesday has labeled the photo “innocent.”