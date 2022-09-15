Trump refuses to say whether he intentionally took government records to Mar-a-Lago

<!–

Former President Trump insisted on Thursday that he had released any official record he brought to Mar-a-Lago, even though he declined to say whether he knew the documents belonged to the federal government.

Trump told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show that he had done nothing wrong and that the Justice Department would have absolutely no reason to charge him.

“There’s no reason they can be, except if they’re just sick and insane, which is always possible, because I’ve done absolutely — you see the legal papers — absolutely nothing wrong,” Trump said.

The former president warned of unrest if he were to be charged.

“People wouldn’t stand for it,” Trump told Hewitt. “I think you’re going to have trouble in this country like you’ve ever seen before.”

Trump also declined to say whether he intentionally took government documents to his residence in Mar-a-Lago

‘What kind of problems?’ asked Hewitt. “Big trouble,” Trump retorted. ‘That’s not incendiary. I’m just saying what my opinion is. I don’t think the people of this country would stand for it,” he added.

“If they ever did anything on indictment, I think it would just tear this country apart. I think this country would be torn apart,” Trump said.

The former president declined to say whether he would run for president in 2024 if he were indicted. “You know, if something like that happened, I wouldn’t be banned from running,” he commented.

Hewitt then asked whether Trump took the papers by accident or on purpose.

“Every former president has papers that don’t come with them by accident. Did you take those papers there after you deliberately released them or did you have any idea they were there?’ asked Hewitt.

“Remember this – everything was released, number one,” Trump said. “And if you look at the presidential election, if you look at the law that’s been passed, it says what you can do—everything.”

Trump lawyers have repeatedly invoked the Presidential Records Act in defense of the former president. The law says the government will reserve and retain “full ownership, possession and control of presidential records.”

Trump’s team argues that the law allows Trump to designate any government document, even classified documents, as his own personal property.

It refers to a provision of the law that says “a former president’s presidential records are available to that former president or the former president’s designated representative,” claiming it gives him essential ownership of the documents.

The legal team did not explicitly say that he designated the documents as his personal property, but only insinuated that he might have done so to get the government to withdraw from a criminal case.

“To the extent that President Trump has designated certain of the seized materials as personal during his presidency, any disagreement over that classification must be resolved under the PRA and cannot possibly form the basis of criminal charges,” they wrote.