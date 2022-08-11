Trump received a subpoena from the Justice Department ahead of the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald J. Trump received a subpoena this spring seeking documents federal investigators believed he had failed to hand over earlier in the year when he returned boxes of materials he inappropriately brought with him as he left the White House. three people familiar with the matter said.

The subpoena’s existence helps flesh out the sequence of events that led to Monday’s search of Mr. Trump’s Florida home by FBI agents searching for classified material they believed to be there. could still be, even after efforts by the National Archives and the Department of Justice to ensure it had been returned.