Trump rebounded from Covid with McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake

“I knew he felt better when he asked for one of his favorite meals: a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake,” Kushner writes in his upcoming memoir, Breaking History.

“I knew he felt better when he asked for one of his favorite meals: a McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries, and a vanilla shake,” Kushner writes in his forthcoming memoir, Breaking History, obtained by the Washington investigationr and will be published on Tuesday.

The president announced a positive Covid-19 test on October 2, 2020, just a month before the presidential election. He was quietly taken to Walter Reed Medical Center and left after three days of treatment.

The former president had downgraded his order from previous years — during the 2016 campaign, he was known for putting down two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches and a chocolate milkshake.

“When the president recovered at Walter Reed, we all recognized that the campaign would have to wait until Trump was both physically strong and medically cleared to return to the track,” Kushner wrote. “In the meantime, he spoke directly with Americans via social media to keep them informed of his recovery.”

Trump downplayed his condition at the time, though aides privately expressed concern.

Despite his attraction to the finer things in life, such as private jets with seat belts and gold bathroom faucets, the former president never shook his love affair with fast food.

He told supporters after Walter Reed left that he “felt better than me 20 years ago!”

‘Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life,” he tweeted at the time. “We’ve developed some great drugs and knowledge under the Trump administration.”

According to a book by his former assistants Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, his four “big food groups” are McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, pizza and Diet Coke.

In 2019, he welcomed the championship-winning Clemson Tigers to the White House and treated them to a meal from McDonald’s, Wendy’s and Burger King.

“Great meeting with National Champion Clemson Tigers at the White House last night,” Trump tweeted. ‘Due to the closure I served them huge quantities of fast food (I paid), over 1000 hammerders (sic) etc. Within an hour it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!’