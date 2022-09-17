MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pictured texting at Trump’s Ohio rally after claiming FBI seized phone

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, was spotted with a cell phone at the former president’s meeting in Ohio on Saturday — days after he claimed his own phone had been seized by the FBI.

Lindell is a staunch supporter of Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential race was rigged and held events dedicated to unraveling alleged evidence of voter fraud by Dominion Voting Systems.

He stated on his podcast this week that federal agents approached him while he was at a Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota, taking his own.

It’s not clear if it’s someone else’s phone or if Lindell got a replacement, but he was spotted around 2 p.m. while texting and speaking into his phone, just as the crowd poured into the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio. .

Lindell did not respond to DailyMail.com’s shouted requests for comment during the meeting.

The conservative entrepreneur is currently being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.

He stated on his podcast that agents were questioning him about the polling station, his connection to an Ohio-based election denier named Doug Frank, and Tina Peters, an Arizona election official.

In the videotaped segment, Lindell held up a letter from a Colorado federal prosecutor stating that they were in the midst of an “official criminal investigation into a suspected crime.”

MyPillow Texted Mike Lindell Days After He Said The FBI Seized His Phone In A Minnesota Hardee’s

Lindell is a regular at Trump campaign rallies and has always been warmly received by the crowd

It comes as Trump gears up to gather in Youngstown Saturday night and will appear with four hopeful congressmen — three of whom have also sowed doubts about the 2020 election.

Lindell is a regular at Trump’s Make America Great Again events and is always warmly received by the public.

In the last presidential race, Buckeye State voters chose Trump over President Joe Biden by a margin of about 8 percent.

Saturday’s rally is a test of his continued influence on the critical battlefield — joining Trump on the podium will include all four of the aforementioned candidates he supports, as well as pro-Trump stalwarts Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.

The support of the former president helped conservative JD Vance win the GOP Senate primary, despite a busy race full of hopeful MAGAs.

Vance, an author and venture capitalist, will appear onstage with Trump on Saturday night at the Covelli Center in Youngstown. He will face Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan in November to fill the seat of outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

As an extra jab against the left-wing populist, Saturday’s rally takes place in Ryan’s current congressional district.

Vance and Ryan are currently locked in a close race. A poll on Friday from Emerson College Polling/The Hill, the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” who leads Ryan by four percent.

Trump’s pick for Ohio’s 7th congressional district is his former White House aide Max Miller, whose marriage kept the ex-president on his golf course in Bedminster in August.

He also supports conservative commentator and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the 13th congressional district.

Also at Saturday night’s rally is Air Force veteran JR Majewski, who battles for the vulnerable Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the 9th district. Majewski was on the grounds of the United States Capitol when a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.

Notably absent is Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who only recently endorsed Trump, despite the Republican leader challenging Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged.

Last year, DeWine also defended Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Trump over the Capitol riots. “He called. That was his decision. I think he’s been a good congressman. He can’t resign,” DeWine said.

DeWine told the Youngstown Vindicator on Friday that he missed the rally to watch his granddaughters compete in an evening cross country racing event that was happening at the same time.

He told the outlet it was a “special night” for the family.

“They run under the lights, which is kind of unusual for cross country,” DeWine said.