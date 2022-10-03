Trump rallies drift to fringe ahead of potential 2024 bid

WARREN, Michigan (AP) — Paige Cole is one of the “Anons.” The mother of three from Eastpointe, Michigan, says Joe Biden is a sham president and believes Donald Trump will soon be reinstated in the White House to complete the rest of Biden’s term.

“His entire inauguration was fake. He had no real soldiers. He had fake badges, fake people. And Trump is actually our president,” she said as she waited in line for his final Saturday meeting at Macomb Community College. Cole, a former Democrat who says she voted for Barack Obama twice, began to cry as she understood the significance of Trump’s return and the 1,000 years of peace she believes will usher in.

“It’s going to change everything,” she says, “like we’ve never seen in humanity.”

Trump’s rallies have always attracted a wide range of supporters, from novices taking advantage of their chance to see a president in person, to devotees camping for days and follow him across the country like rock band groupies. But after peddling obsessively with false claims about stolen elections for much of the past two years, Trump is attracting more and more people who have broken with reality, including supporters of the baseless QAnon conspiracy, which began in the dark corners of the world. the internet and is based on the belief that the country is run by a gang of child sex traffickers, satanic pedophiles and cannibals that only Trump can defeat.

As he looks at another White House bid, Trump is getting more and more flirt with the conspiracy. He has reposted Q-memes on his social media platform, boosting users who have promoted the movement’s slogans, videos, and images. And in recent weeks, he’s capped off his rallying speeches with an instrumental that QAnon supporters have claimed as their anthem, renaming it “WWG1WGA” after the group’s tagline “Where we go one, we go all.”

Trump and his allies often reject suggestions that he is putting forward conspiracy theories or condoning violence. “The media’s continued efforts to devise and amplify conspiracies, while also fanning the flames of division, is really sick,” his spokesman, Taylor Budowich, said in a statement. “America is a nation in decline and our people are suffering. President Trump and his America First movement will not be distracted by the nonsense of the media, and instead he will continue to fight to make America great again.”

But interviews with more than a dozen Michigan rally-goers on Saturday underscore his influence and are a reminder that many cling to every word and see his actions as confirmation.

Several of those interviewed said they only started attending Trump’s rallies after the 2020 election, when they said they were more politically engaged. Several, such as Virginia Greenlee, of Holland, Michigan, said they had been in Washington on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and tried to stop the peaceful transfer of power by disrupting the certification of Biden’s victory.

“President Trump really woke people up because I didn’t even know there was a deep state or fake media, fake news, until he started bringing light,” said Greenlee, who said she didn’t go in, but watch from the outside. She blamed the violence on left-wing protesters posing as Trump supporters, although there is no evidence to support that claim.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to elevate those who spread conspiracies. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow vendor who spent millions (and failed) to prove the election was stolen, spoke twice Saturday — once outside with attendees waiting in line to get in and again during the rally program. Also in attendance was Marjorie Taylor Greene, the far-right congresswoman from Georgia who told the crowd, “Democrats want the Republicans dead. And they’ve already started killing.”

Trump has long used angry and violent rhetoric to incite his supporters, even after Jan. 6 made it clear that some might respond to that anger. As he gets closer to a possible announcement, Trump has leaned into the kind of racist and violent language that helped him land victory in 2016, when his increasingly shocking statements — and the inevitable backlash — helped him dominate the news.

On Friday, he attacked Mitch McConnell again, this time in a racist post on his social media site in which he accused the Republican Senate leader of having a “death wish” and mocked McConnell’s wife, who was born in Taiwan and in the Trump administration served as a Cabinet Secretary.

On Saturday, the crowd cheered enthusiastically as Trump announced plans to use the death penalty to kill drug dealers and traffickers when he returns to the White House, following the strong leaders he often admires. And again, he sympathized with the Jan. 6 defendants jailed for their role in the uprising, casting the rioters — who he already has promised to forgive if he runs and wins – as “political prisoners” and accusing authorities of “persecuting people who happened to be there, many of them didn’t even go in.”

The crowd, in turn, broke into countless “Lock her up!” chants addressed to Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, as well as the state’s Democratic governor, secretary of state, and attorney general, trying to oust his approved candidates.

Yet Trump operatives seem to want it both ways. As he began to wrap up his speech, some in the crowd raised their index fingers in what has been described as a QAnon salute. But for the second week in a row, hefty event staff with tattoos carefully scanned the crowd and quickly asked those who raised their fingers to put them down.

“They said they didn’t want their hands in the air,” one of them had told him.

Still, the music is encouraging to people like Cole, who said Trump had opened her eyes “to everything, to the evil in the world.”

Cole, a 55-year-old semi-retired certified nursing assistant who depends on a slew of fringe podcasts for information, believes that “our money isn’t good because it was controlled by the Rothschilds,” an anti-Semitic trope, that the Supreme Court has ruled the election. of 2020 “already undone”, but “they just sit on it and wait for things to happen.”

“We need to listen to underground news to get the truth about what’s really going on,” she said.

Trump’s decision to play the song, she said after the meeting, shows the American people “and all those affiliated with and committed to the WWG1WGA band and mission, that President Trump is also doing his best to support everyone involved.” help eradicate global evil and help make the world a better place for everyone. It gives me strength to hold on to the hopes and promises for a better life for all.”

But some in the crowd expressed their discomfort.

Christina Whipkey, 50, who lives in Warren, Michigan, said she found Trump’s flirtation with QAnon “a little weird” and “odd” and worried that their presence at his meetings played into negative stereotypes.

“I didn’t like that,” she said. “It tells people what they’ve been saying about us all along, that we’re all just a bunch of QAnon supporters.”

“You don’t want people to think just because you support him, that you’re so far into it, that you’re one of those people,” she continued. “You don’t want people to think that about you.”

Whipkey, a longtime Trump supporter who remembers talking about him as president while playing his board game in high school, also said she thinks it’s time for Trump to move forward with the 2020 election even if she’s worried about the mood.

“I wish he would let that go now. Focus more on the future than on the past,” she said, fearing he would knock out potential voters. “They’re tired of hearing it… You get to a point where it’s like, ‘Okay buddy. We’ve heard enough. We’ve got it. We know.'”

Laurie Letzgus, 51, a machine operator from Port Huron, Michigan, and another longtime supporter, agreed.

“It’s time to move on, I think,” she said. “Let’s look ahead. And let’s look at 2024.”

But Sharon Anderson, a member of the “Front Row Joes” group who travels across the country to see Trump and who attended her 29th rally on Saturday, including January 6, disagreed. While she “doesn’t put much faith in some of their beliefs,” she had no objection to QAnon’s growing presence at the rallies.

“There are many people, a large group that comes to his rallies. And they are there for him too. They are for his policy. Whether they’re trying to push through their faith, I don’t know,” said Anderson, who lives in East Tennessee. “But I do know that everyone I’ve encountered here supports Donald J. Trump. That is what counts.”

