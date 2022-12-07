Trump pushes for immunity from lawsuits relating to January 6

Lawyers for the former United States president claim he was acting in his official capacity prior to the deadly attack on the US Capitol.

Donald Trump should be immune from civil lawsuits over his supporters’ siege of the Capitol last year, a lawyer for the former president told a federal appeals court on Wednesday.

Jesse Binnall told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that his client Trump is immune from the lawsuits because he was acting as president when he made his impassioned remarks to supporters, using the “bully pulpit” to comment on external events.

Congressional Democrats and police officers have filed several lawsuits over the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, alleging that Trump conspired with others to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election results.

Trump told his crowd of supporters he would never give up on the 2020 race and urged them to “fight like hell” before marching to the Capitol, where lawmakers prepared to ratify Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-torFlowMNw

A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court ruling ruled that presidents cannot be sued for their official actions. But U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., ruled in February that Trump’s fiery pre-riot speech was not within the then-president’s remit, allowing the lawsuits to proceed.

The three-judge panel pressed lawyers on both sides about the scope of presidential immunity and what options are available to hold people accountable for disrupting Congress.

Under questioning by Judge Gregory Katsas, Binnall said Trump could “theoretically” be held criminally responsible for the riots. But he reiterated that civil lawsuits should be ruled out because they could leave other presidents vulnerable to future lawsuits over their speech.

Joseph Sellers, who argued in defense of the lawsuits, said Trump does not enjoy immunity because his actions interfered with the work of another branch of the government.

When asked if Trump’s pleas to supporters on Jan. 6 amounted to protected free speech, Sellers said the president’s comments should be considered part of a series of actions to prevent Congress from approving the 2020 election.

The arguments come as Trump faces federal criminal investigations related to Jan. 6 and his retention of White House records, as well as a congressional investigation into the violence at the Capitol. Last month, Trump announced that he would run for president again in 2024.

Several members of Congress suing Trump attended the arguments Wednesday, including Democrats Eric Swalwell and Pramila Jayapal.