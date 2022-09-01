Trump promises full pardons and an APOLOGY for all Capitol rioters if he is elected again 

<!–

Donald Trump said he would pardon his supporters who stormed the Capitol last year if he regains the presidency — and said he has met some of the defendants.

Trump has not yet stated whether he will run for president in 2024, but has suggested the move several times and told supporters at various rallies that they would be happy with his decision.

“I mean full pardon with apologies to many,” the former president told conservative radio host Wendy Bell on Thursday morning.

The government’s apology and pardon would be conditional on regaining his seat in the Oval Office.

Trump says he met some of the defendants this week in the case against those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

He even revealed to Bell in the Thursday morning interview that he is helping some of the defendants deal with the fallout financially.

“I support people who are incredible financially and they were actually in my office two days ago, so they are very much on my mind,” Trump said.

“It’s a shame what they did to them. What they have done to these people is disgraceful.’

Guy Reffitt, 49, was sentenced to 7 years and 3 months in federal prison after being convicted on five counts in March, including bringing a gun to the Capitol.

Many Trump supporters identified as taking part in the riots that day have been sentenced to prison terms – some up to several years.

Last year’s attack on the Capitol killed four and injured more than 140 law enforcement officers.

A fifth victim of the riot fell the next day when Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick suffered a stroke after being sprayed with a potent chemical irritant during the attack.

Rioters were armed with bear and pepper spray, flagpoles, baseball bats and stun guns.

Reffitt’s conviction is the longest given to an insurgent.

He was convicted by a grand jury on five charges, including bringing a gun onto the Capitol grounds and obstructing official proceedings.