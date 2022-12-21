Trump paid $0 in federal tax in 2020 and his taxes weren’t audited by IRS until 2019

<!–

Former President Trump paid about $1 million in taxes during his time as president and paid $0 in 2020, according to a report on his tax returns released by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The report also revealed that the IRS had begun an audit of just one of Trump’s tax returns — despite a longstanding policy of auditing presidents every year. That scrutiny didn’t begin until 2019, when the committee began snooping for Trump’s taxes.

But it is known that Trump refused to file his tax returns in 2016 because he claimed to be under constant scrutiny (even if he were, that wouldn’t stop him from legally releasing his tax returns).

Democrats obtained Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 weeks ago by court order and voted Tuesday night to release the documents, marking the culmination of years of back-and-forth as Trump attempted to hide the mysterious documents.

The former president earned tens of millions annually during that period, but was able to cash in on his tax bill by claiming significant business losses.

In 2015, Trump reported earning more than $50 million through capital gains income, interest, dividends and other income. But he reported about $85 million in losses, leaving him with a negative income of $31 million.